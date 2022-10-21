Steve Bannon, the former White House chief strategist and long-time ally of Donald Trump, is due to be sentenced shortly after he failed to co-operate with the congressional committee investigating last year’s Capitol riot.
He was found guilty in July of two counts of contempt of Congress after he refused to comply with a subpoena compelling him to testify and hand over documents.
He faces the prospect of up to two years in prison and a $200,000 fine.
Bannon showed no remorse - judge
Judge Carl Nichols has opened Bannon's sentencing hearing.
The Trump-appointee will hear arguments from both sides. Steve Bannon will also have the chance to speak.
Then, after a short break, Judge Nichols will issue a sentence.
In the first few moments in court, Judge Nichols asks Bannon if he is satisfied with the services of his attorney - a question that may be critical if Bannon pursues an appeal.
Bannon replies: "Yes, your honour."
The judge then says he agrees with the prosecution's claims that Bannon has expressed "no remorse" for his actions and "has yet to demonstrate that he has any intention to comply with the subpoena".
Why a potential jail term could be delayed
Steve Bannon has vowed to appeal his conviction on two counts of contempt of Congress.
He's expected to argue before a federal appeals court that he should have been allowed to argue at trial that he defied the congressional subpoena on the advice of his lawyers.
He will also ask the judge at today's hearing to delay any potential penalty until the appeals process - which is potentially months-long - is complete.
Judge Carl Nichols, a Trump appointee who has been sympathetic to some of Bannon’s arguments, may be inclined to grant that request.
This would still mean we get a sentencing today - but Bannon would not serve the potential penalty immediately.
The Department of Justice, however, has called on the judge to impose any prison term immediately.
Bannon arrives at court
Steve Bannon has just arrived at court in Washington DC.
"Remember this is an illegitimate regime. Their judgment day is on 8 November when the Biden administration ends," he said in brief remarks to the media before entering the building.
A small crowd of protesters heckled the long-time Donald Trump ally as he spoke, with some shouting "traitor".
An inflatable rat - mocked up to look like Trump - has also been placed outside the court.
Sentencing to begin shortly
The sentencing is due to begin at a federal court in Washington DC at 09:00 local time (13:00 GMT).
Judge Carl Nichols - a Trump appointee - will deliver the penalty.
It will be the culmination of a months-long process that started when Steve Bannon refused to testify or provide documents to the congressional committee investigating the events of 6 January 2021.
Last year, the Democratic-led House of Representatives voted 229 to 202 to hold Bannon in contempt, laying the groundwork for his indictment and his trial in July.
On the eve of his trial, Bannon reversed course and offered to testify - nine months after the House committee had requested his testimony.
After three hours of deliberation, the jury found him guilty on two counts of contempt.
Bannon’s is the first trial so far over a refusal to co-operate with the committee.
Bannon facing jail term and fine
Bannon was found guilty of two counts of criminal contempt of Congress in July.
Each count carries a maximum penalty of one year in prison and a fine of $100,000 (£90,250).
But prosecutors from the Department of Justice recommended on Monday that he spend at least six months in jail and pay a fine of $200,000.
They argued that not only was his non-compliance with Congress “complete and unremitting” but he had made several disparaging statements outside the courtroom and on his podcast.
“His contempt was deliberate and continues to this day,” they wrote.
Bannon’s defence team argued it would be unusual to see him face a prison sentence over these charges and he should get no jail time.
They have called instead for a probationary period.
Who is Steve Bannon?
For a time, Steve Bannon was arguably the second-most powerful man in Washington.
The former naval officer, investment banker and Hollywood producer gained fame as the co-founder of the combative right-wing website Breitbart News.
In 2016, Bannon was named chief executive of Donald Trump’s presidential campaign. When Trump won, he was appointed chief White House strategist.
But just seven months later he was out, following the political fallout from a violent far-right rally in Charlottesville, Virginia in August 2017.
The 68-year-old is still considered a top Trump ally, and is said to have been an unofficial adviser to the former president at the time of the Capitol riot on 6 January 2021.
Welcome to our live coverage
