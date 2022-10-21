Reuters Copyright: Reuters

Judge Carl Nichols has opened Bannon's sentencing hearing.

The Trump-appointee will hear arguments from both sides. Steve Bannon will also have the chance to speak.

Then, after a short break, Judge Nichols will issue a sentence.

In the first few moments in court, Judge Nichols asks Bannon if he is satisfied with the services of his attorney - a question that may be critical if Bannon pursues an appeal.

Bannon replies: "Yes, your honour."

The judge then says he agrees with the prosecution's claims that Bannon has expressed "no remorse" for his actions and "has yet to demonstrate that he has any intention to comply with the subpoena".