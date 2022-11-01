Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

In one week's time, the 8 November midterm elections will decide who controls Congress for President Biden's final two years in office. On this page, we'll guide you through the build-up to the election and bring you the biggest news from the campaign trail.

Later today, President Biden will be visiting the key battleground state of Florida to campaign for the Democratic nominee for governor, Charlie Crist.

Crist, a Republican-turned-Democrat, is going up against Florida's Republican governor Ron DeSantis in an election battle that is being widely watched ahead of a potential DeSantis presidential campaign in 2024.

Some journalists and Republican observers have described DeSantis as “Trump with substance” or “Trump 2.0”. He’s become very popular among Republicans for his stance on Covid-19 restrictions, immigration and the so-called "culture wars".

Biden and DeSantis have previously clashed over pandemic policies, climate change, abortion and LGBT issues.

Florida's governor was also recently accused of "weaponising" the migration crisis for political gain, when he arranged for a group of mostly Venezuelan asylum seekers to be flown from Texas to Martha's Vineyard, a liberal enclave in Massachusetts.

