What did President Biden say that got some of his rivals so riled up?
Largely, the reaction appears to be to his comments that democracy was
under threat, and his reference to last week’s attack on the husband of House
Speaker Nancy Pelosi, linking it to dangerous political rhetoric.
Paul Pelosi was hospitalised after he was attacked with a hammer
following break-in at the couple’s California home. The accused had allegedly targeted
Nancy Pelosi, saying he was sick of the “lies coming out of Washington DC”.
"The assailant entered the home asking, 'Where's Nancy?'"
Biden said. "Those are the very same words used by the mob when they
stormed the US Capitol on January 6th."
Biden then blamed Donald Trump and his false claims of the 2020 election
being stolen for fuelling a "dangerous rise in political violence and
voter intimidation over the past two years".
The overwhelming sentiment of his speech was that he sees next week's midterms
as a defining moment for the US and democracy is under assault.
President
Biden's remarks last night focused on the continuous threat to democracy made
by those who threaten to deny defeat in next week's elections.
Republicans
reacted to Biden by arguing he was trying to distract Americans from his low
approval ratings and US inflation.
But
what do we know about candidates who have publicly raised doubts about the 2020
presidential election or repeated claims that it was stolen?
The
BBC's US partner CBS has crunched some numbers and here’s what they found:
Of the 595
Republicans running for state-wide office, just over half - 306 -
have raised doubts about the 2020 presidential election
Among the
candidates for governor, 20 of 36 have done so.
Of those
running for lieutenant governor, it's 9 of 31
In the case of
candidates for attorney general, it's 9 of 30
For secretary
of state candidates, it's 12 of 27
Of those
running for the US senate, it's 18 out of 25
And lastly,
238 of 436 US House of Representatives candidates have done so
Notably, only
two states - Rhode Island and North Dakota - do not have election deniers
running for office
Republicans criticise Biden's 'divisive' speech
Republicans have reacted to President Biden's speech last night, where
he said that democracy is under threat. They've accused the president of trying
to "divide and deflect" from his low approval ratings and rising
inflation.
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy – the top
Republican in the House of Representatives – said: "President Biden is
trying to divide and deflect at a time when America needs to unite – because he
can’t talk about his policies that have driven up the cost of living."
"The American people aren’t buying it."
In a televised address from Washington DC on Wednesday, Biden urged
Americans to unite in opposition to "political violence" ahead of the
8 November vote, warning that candidates who refuse to accept defeat could set
the nation on "the path to chaos".
Another Republican, California Representative Darrell Issa,
called Biden "the most divisive president in memory", adding that
"no one is buying he wants to unite the country".
The accusations of divisiveness came even before Biden’s speech,
with Stephen Miller – who served as a senior policy adviser to
Donald Trump – saying he would deliver a "sequel" to his
"Enemies of the State address", an apparent reference to a speech in
September when Biden described Trump and his supporters as "threats to the
country".
"If you’re
tired of the hate, division and anger, vote Republican," Miller tweeted.
We're kicking off our coverage again – with five days to go until
the election, as lawmakers around the country bicker over President Biden's
speech to the nation last night about "threats to democracy".
The balance of power in Congress is at stake, as polls show Republicans
stand a good chance of retaking the House - and maybe also the Senate - from
the Democrats on Tuesday.
Democrats are hoping to energise voters by touting their support for
abortion rights and democracy itself, while Republicans want to focus on crime
and the economy.
We'll be bringing
you all the latest from the campaign trail here, so stay tuned.
We're kicking off our coverage again – with five days to go until the election, as lawmakers around the country bicker over President Biden's speech to the nation last night about "threats to democracy".
The balance of power in Congress is at stake, as polls show Republicans stand a good chance of retaking the House - and maybe also the Senate - from the Democrats on Tuesday.
Democrats are hoping to energise voters by touting their support for abortion rights and democracy itself, while Republicans want to focus on crime and the economy.
We'll be bringing you all the latest from the campaign trail here, so stay tuned.