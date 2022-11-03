EPA Copyright: EPA

What did President Biden say that got some of his rivals so riled up?

Largely, the reaction appears to be to his comments that democracy was under threat, and his reference to last week’s attack on the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, linking it to dangerous political rhetoric.

Paul Pelosi was hospitalised after he was attacked with a hammer following break-in at the couple’s California home. The accused had allegedly targeted Nancy Pelosi, saying he was sick of the “lies coming out of Washington DC”.

"The assailant entered the home asking, 'Where's Nancy?'" Biden said. "Those are the very same words used by the mob when they stormed the US Capitol on January 6th."

Biden then blamed Donald Trump and his false claims of the 2020 election being stolen for fuelling a "dangerous rise in political violence and voter intimidation over the past two years".

The overwhelming sentiment of his speech was that he sees next week's midterms as a defining moment for the US and democracy is under assault.

