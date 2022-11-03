People participate in voting in the upcoming midterm elections at a Native Alaskan voting station at Cook Inlet Tribal Council on November 02, 2022 in Anchorage, Alaska

Biden trying to divide and deflect, says top Republican

Five reasons why the US midterm elections matter

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

  1. About Biden's speech last night...

    US President Biden speaks on 'preserving and protecting our democracy', Washington DC
    Copyright: EPA

    What did President Biden say that got some of his rivals so riled up?

    Largely, the reaction appears to be to his comments that democracy was under threat, and his reference to last week’s attack on the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, linking it to dangerous political rhetoric.

    Paul Pelosi was hospitalised after he was attacked with a hammer following break-in at the couple’s California home. The accused had allegedly targeted Nancy Pelosi, saying he was sick of the “lies coming out of Washington DC”.

    "The assailant entered the home asking, 'Where's Nancy?'" Biden said. "Those are the very same words used by the mob when they stormed the US Capitol on January 6th."

    Biden then blamed Donald Trump and his false claims of the 2020 election being stolen for fuelling a "dangerous rise in political violence and voter intimidation over the past two years".

    The overwhelming sentiment of his speech was that he sees next week's midterms as a defining moment for the US and democracy is under assault.

    Read more aboutlast night's speech here

  2. The election deniers running in the midterms

    President Biden's remarks last night focused on the continuous threat to democracy made by those who threaten to deny defeat in next week's elections.

    Republicans reacted to Biden by arguing he was trying to distract Americans from his low approval ratings and US inflation.

    But what do we know about candidates who have publicly raised doubts about the 2020 presidential election or repeated claims that it was stolen?

    The BBC's US partner CBS has crunched some numbers and here’s what they found:

    • Of the 595 Republicans running for state-wide office, just over half - 306 - have raised doubts about the 2020 presidential election
    • Among the candidates for governor, 20 of 36 have done so.
    • Of those running for lieutenant governor, it's 9 of 31
    • In the case of candidates for attorney general, it's 9 of 30
    • For secretary of state candidates, it's 12 of 27
    • Of those running for the US senate, it's 18 out of 25
    • And lastly, 238 of 436 US House of Representatives candidates have done so
    • Notably, only two states - Rhode Island and North Dakota - do not have election deniers running for office

  3. Republicans criticise Biden's 'divisive' speech

    Republicans have reacted to President Biden's speech last night, where he said that democracy is under threat. They've accused the president of trying to "divide and deflect" from his low approval ratings and rising inflation.

    House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy – the top Republican in the House of Representatives – said: "President Biden is trying to divide and deflect at a time when America needs to unite – because he can’t talk about his policies that have driven up the cost of living."

    "The American people aren’t buying it."

    In a televised address from Washington DC on Wednesday, Biden urged Americans to unite in opposition to "political violence" ahead of the 8 November vote, warning that candidates who refuse to accept defeat could set the nation on "the path to chaos".

    Another Republican, California Representative Darrell Issa, called Biden "the most divisive president in memory", adding that "no one is buying he wants to unite the country".

    The accusations of divisiveness came even before Biden’s speech, with Stephen Miller – who served as a senior policy adviser to Donald Trump – saying he would deliver a "sequel" to his "Enemies of the State address", an apparent reference to a speech in September when Biden described Trump and his supporters as "threats to the country".

    "If you’re tired of the hate, division and anger, vote Republican," Miller tweeted.

  4. Our live coverage continues

    Biden
    Copyright: Getty Images

    We're kicking off our coverage again – with five days to go until the election, as lawmakers around the country bicker over President Biden's speech to the nation last night about "threats to democracy".

    The balance of power in Congress is at stake, as polls show Republicans stand a good chance of retaking the House - and maybe also the Senate - from the Democrats on Tuesday.

    Democrats are hoping to energise voters by touting their support for abortion rights and democracy itself, while Republicans want to focus on crime and the economy.

    We'll be bringing you all the latest from the campaign trail here, so stay tuned.

Back to top