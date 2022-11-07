Live
Biden and Trump at rallies on last day of US midterms campaign
With reporting from: Nada Tawfik in Florida | Gary O'Donoghue and Kayla Epstein in Georgia | Sophie Long in Arizona | Anthony Zurcher in Washington | Holly Honderich in Kentucky
- Biden will appear at a rally in Maryland, a state normally considered a Democratic stronghold
- Trump is holding an evening rally in Ohio for JD Vance, an author and former Trump critic
First Lady Jill Biden is headed to Virginia to support incumbent Congresswoman Jennifer Wexton
And Republican Governor Ron DeSantis, considered to be a possible Trump White House rival in 2024, is in Miami
What's happening today?
Over 40 million votes have already been cast during the early-voting period, but there are still many millions of people due to cast their votes over the course of Tuesday. So on the final full day to persuade voters, what are the parties up to?
Here are the highlights:
Why are these elections so important?
If you're just catching up on the midterms, here's a simple audio guide to help you get to grips with what the US is voting for, and why it matters.
How the parties pushed for votes over the weekend
Former President Trump and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis addressed crowds at duelling Florida rallies.
The Republican rivals could both run for president in 2024, with Trump's announcement expected imminently.
Their relationship has become a little tense, with Trump giving the governor a new nickname - "DeSanctimonious" - on Saturday.
Up north, President Biden stumped for New York Governor Kathy Hochul on Sunday evening.
She's fending off an unexpectedly stiff challenge from Trump-backed Republican candidate Lee Zeldin.
How is the race shaping up?
With just one day to go, opinion polls suggest Republicans will regain control of the House of Representatives, with Democrats struggling in some of their traditional strongholds.
Analysts say control of the Senate will probably be decided by the results from several tightly contested states.
Voters have named the economy as their top concern.
Democrats are campaigning on abortion rights, gun control and what they see as threats to democracy, while Republicans are highlighting rising crime, increased immigration and inflation.
Over 40 million votes have already been cast during the early-voting period so far, experts say, overtaking the total number of early votes in 2018.
Mail-in ballots normally take longer to tally than votes taken in person, leading to a high likelihood that several races will be too close to call on Tuesday night.
A reminder of what's at stake
The midterm elections are on 8 November and will decide the balance of power in Congress.
In a line: American voters will elect members of the House of Representatives (435 seats) and one-third of the Senate (35 seats), which together make up Congress. State and local elections happen on the same day, too.
Why it matters: Biden’s Democrats currently control both chambers of Congress. The Republicans hope to take them back - which would make it hard for Biden to get much done in his final two years in office.
The results: We’ll start getting results on the evening of 8 November, after polls close. The closest races could take days to produce a final result, however.
Good morning and welcome along
It’s the day before polling day - although millions of Americans have already cast an early vote.
Over the weekend, the Democratic and Republican parties intensified their campaign efforts in the final run-up to tomorrow's midterm elections.
Yesterday, President Joe Biden and ex-President Donald Trump held duelling rallies to make last-minute pleas to voters in New York and Florida respectively.
Momentum has shifted recently towards Republicans, who are trying to wrestle both chambers from Democratic control.
They are favourites to win control of the House of Representatives but the Senate is a toss-up, polling suggests.
Stick with us as we bring you all the latest on this final day of campaigning.