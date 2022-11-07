With just one day to go, opinion polls suggest Republicans will regain control of the House of Representatives, with Democrats struggling in some of their traditional strongholds.

Analysts say control of the Senate will probably be decided by the results from several tightly contested states.

Voters have named the economy as their top concern.

Democrats are campaigning on abortion rights, gun control and what they see as threats to democracy, while Republicans are highlighting rising crime, increased immigration and inflation.

Over 40 million votes have already been cast during the early-voting period so far, experts say, overtaking the total number of early votes in 2018.

Mail-in ballots normally take longer to tally than votes taken in person, leading to a high likelihood that several races will be too close to call on Tuesday night.