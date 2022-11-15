Trump steered clear of direct 2020 falsehoods in speech
Sarah Smith
North America Editor, reporting from Mar-a-Lago
One thing Donald Trump did not mention during his speech was the claim that he really won the 2020 election and it was corruptly stolen from him. However, he alluded to it with statements that paper ballots were necessary in future elections.
Many Republicans blame Trump's denial of the 2020 election result for
costing them votes in the midterm elections - saying it put off independents and
moderate Republican voters.
Before the speech began Trump aides told us that the speech would be “forward looking”. Clearly they meant they had persuaded Donald Trump to avoid making the 2020 election a major talking point.
WATCH: The moment Trump said he would run in 2024
Good morning if you're just waking up in the UK and catching up on the news that Donald Trump has announced he's running for president again in 2024.
This is despite Republicans' poorer than expected performance in the recent midterm elections, which some have blamed on Trump and the kind of candidates he supported.
Here's the moment Trump officially announced to the crowd at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida that he would make another tilt for the White House, saying that he would make the country "great and glorious again".
The many investigations into Trump
Gareth Evans
Reporting from Washington
The former president is being investigated on several fronts.
He's repeatedly denied wrongdoing, but these investigations could have a major impact on him both personally and politically. While they won't disqualify him from running, the cases - and any revelations they throw up - could play a large part in his campaign.
Mar-a-Lago: The Department of Justice is looking into the removal of government documents from the White House - some labelled top secret - which were then taken to Trump's Florida estate after he left office.
New York: There are two investigations here - one civil and the other criminal - into the business dealings of the Trump Organization, the family's real estate company.
Capitol Riot: A committee in Congress has been examining Trump's alleged role in last year's attack on the US Capitol. The justice department is running a separate criminal probe - but the extent to which Trump is a target of this is unclear.
Georgia: There's a criminal investigation here into alleged attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential election result. It's not known whether Trump is being directly investigated, but we know some of his allies are part of the inquiry.
Several hundred people turned up to watch Trump's speech at Mar-a-Lago, but many of his longtime supporters, including previous campaign managers, were not present.
Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, who helped the Trump administration broker peace deals in the Middle East, was present, but his wife Ivanka Trump was not. She released a statement saying she would not participate in politics during her father’s third run.
Roger Stone, a longtime friend of Trump's who was convicted and ordered to serve 40 months in prison before Trump commuted his sentence, was there in the ballroom.
So was Mike Lindell, the CEO of MyPillow and one of the biggest proponents of the bogus theory that the 2020 presidential election was influenced by fraud.
Eric Trump, who was tapped to run the Trump Organization when his father became president, was there. At one point he was asked by his father to stand up and be recognised for having a "PhD in subpoenas", a reference to ongoing investigations into the family company.
Donald Trump’s wife and the former First Lady Melania Trump joined him on stage briefly before taking a seat in the front row beside 16-year-old Barron Trump, his youngest child.
Kimberly Guilfoyle, a former Fox News contributer engaged to Donald Trump Jr, was there, but Don Jr wasn't. A source close to him told US media that he was hunting in the West and was unable to fly due to "bad weather".
Divided loyalties in Trump’s backyard
Morgan Gisholt Minard
BBC News, Florida
Directly across the narrow lagoon that separates Donald Trump’s “Winter White House” from the mainland of West Palm Beach is a bungalow-style house bearing evidence that a happy Trumper resides here.
Flying below the Stars and Stripes is a flag emblazoned with the former president's name, and his famous “Make America Great Again" slogan.
It’s not a surprising sight here in Donald Trump’s backyard, perhaps a smoke signal to a politician with a cult-like following - but a contradictory bit of political tat is the two yard signs planted prominently on the same property.
Both commend Florida’s Republican Governor Ron DeSantis, who cruised to an easy victory in his re-election last week.
“Keep Florida Free” reads one of the signs - a nod to DeSantis’ widespread popularity in his home state as a result of his anti-lockdown, anti-mask stances during the pandemic. He’s viewed as a Trump-like Republican, but is seen as lacking the charisma - and recklessness - of the 45th president.
An anecdotal data point of course - but a sign of the challenges Trump will face in 2024.
Recent exit polls from CBS News show that more Florida Republicans want to see DeSantis run (76%) than want to see Trump run (61%). If DeSantis does in fact pursue the nomination - which man will emerge triumphant win over their fellow Floridians?
Mixed reactions from Republicans after Trump announcement
Members of the Republican Party have expressed mixed emotions over the news that former President Donald Trump will seek re-election.
South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham, one of Mr Trump's staunchest supporters in the Senate, cheered the speech.
"If President Trump continues this tone and delivers this message on a consistent basis, he will be hard to beat," he tweeted.
He added that the platform Trump outlined "charts a winning path for him" in the primaries, where he will face off against other Republicans, and in the general election.
But Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson, who is leaving office to be replaced by former Trump spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders, criticised Trump's message.
"Trump is correct on Biden’s failures, but his self-indulging message promoting anger has not changed," he posted.
"It didn’t work in 2022 and won’t work in 2024. There are better choices."
Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, who just won re-election, took to Twitter to praise Trump and criticise the media for mentioning the 6 January riot on Capitol Hill during its coverage of Trump's speech.
"Same old playbook of lies. 99% of news about Trump is all Democrat political attacks," she tweeted.
Democratic voter: 'I'm nervous he could still win again'
The BBC has been asking voters around the country to weigh in on a Trump run in 2024.
The results of election night - with so many of the candidates Trump endorsed losing - make me feel that his grip on the country is not quite as strong as it was a few years ago. So many politicians are opportunists - elected Republicans will fall in line behind Donald as long as it is the popular thing to do. Now that his popularity is seemingly falling a bit, though definitely not gone, I'm hoping more Republicans will be willing to move away from supporting whatever Trump says and does. Donald Trump is very good at getting his supporters revved up. That, and the gap of Democratic leadership for who will run in 2024, make me nervous he could still win again.
The results of election night - with so many of the candidates Trump endorsed losing - make me feel that his grip on the country is not quite as strong as it was a few years ago. So many politicians are opportunists - elected Republicans will fall in line behind Donald as long as it is the popular thing to do. Now that his popularity is seemingly falling a bit, though definitely not gone, I'm hoping more Republicans will be willing to move away from supporting whatever Trump says and does. Donald Trump is very good at getting his supporters revved up. That, and the gap of Democratic leadership for who will run in 2024, make me nervous he could still win again.
Republican voter: 'Trump should be actively discouraged'
The BBC has been asking voters around the country to weigh in on a Trump run in 2024.
If Trump announces, I'd write a letter to the Republican National Committee saying I disagree and send a check to DeSantis. To be straight to the point, no I would not vote for Donald Trump. While I do think he cares very much about the country, his style and self-importance are disqualifiers for me. At this point he has become divisive and there's far too much of that in this world. He should be actively discouraged from entering the race. But I would have to 'suck it up' and vote for him in the general election if the choice was Biden or Trump. I would love to see Governor DeSantis as a candidate. He has demonstrated both leadership and positive results. Unlike the current administration, Gov. DeSantis has also clearly shown that he is a uniter, not a divider, and he has wrestled with a major hurricane at the same time as he was on the campaign trail and he managed both with competence and lack of drama.
If Trump announces, I’d write a letter to the Republican National Committee saying I disagree and send a check to DeSantis. To be straight to the point, no I would not vote for Donald Trump. While I do think he cares very much about the country, his style and self-importance are disqualifiers for me. At this point he has become divisive and there's far too much of that in this world. He should be actively discouraged from entering the race. But I would have to 'suck it up' and vote for him in the general election if the choice was Biden or Trump. I would love to see Governor DeSantis as a candidate. He has demonstrated both leadership and positive results. Unlike the current administration, Gov. DeSantis has also clearly shown that he is a uniter, not a divider, and he has wrestled with a major hurricane at the same time as he was on the campaign trail and he managed both with competence and lack of drama.
Trump voter: 'DeSantis would be more desirable in 2024'
The BBC has been asking voters around the country to weigh in on a Trump run in 2024.
Like everything Donald Trump does, he stirs up the pot and the status quo. That was one reason - the primary reason - I voted for him in 2016 and 2020. This time, it would depend on whether Ron DeSantis was running in the primary or general election. I've been a staunch Trump supporter since he first rode that elevator down in 2015 to announce his first run for the White House, but I feel Governor DeSantis would be the better and more desirable candidate in any presidential primary or general election. This is because of all of the distraction or baggage that another Trump presidency would bring with it - the media and Democrats would, in my opinion, become catatonic about another Trump presidency and all discussions about him would be very negative. Not that a DeSantis presidency wouldn't stir up the establishment as well, but DeSantis is far more articulate and, I believe, far more logical and a far better leader."
Like everything Donald Trump does, he stirs up the pot and the status quo. That was one reason - the primary reason - I voted for him in 2016 and 2020. This time, it would depend on whether Ron DeSantis was running in the primary or general election. I've been a staunch Trump supporter since he first rode that elevator down in 2015 to announce his first run for the White House, but I feel Governor DeSantis would be the better and more desirable candidate in any presidential primary or general election. This is because of all of the distraction or baggage that another Trump presidency would bring with it - the media and Democrats would, in my opinion, become catatonic about another Trump presidency and all discussions about him would be very negative. Not that a DeSantis presidency wouldn't stir up the establishment as well, but DeSantis is far more articulate and, I believe, far more logical and a far better leader."
What Trump didn't say
Anthony Zurcher
BBC North America correspondent
Donald Trump spent considerable time talking about what he viewed as the highlights of his presidency and the lowlights of the first two years of the Joe Biden administration. As the speech progressed, he went off-script with more frequency, telling stories about foreign leaders and making new promises about what he hoped to accomplish in a second term.
But the speech was noteworthy as much for what he didn’t say as what he did.
Apart from a brief early aside on supposed Chinese meddling, he didn’t talk about the 2020 election or how it was “stolen” from him. He also didn’t attack members of his own party, including recent favourite targets like Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell and potential presidential rival Ron DeSantis. In fact, the only Republican officeholder he mentioned by name was Texas Governor Greg Abbott, who he said had praised him for winning over Hispanic voters in his state.
Perhaps the former president was heeding the advice from some in his party that Republican leaders should offer a positive message and focus on the future, not the past.
As Trump veered further off script in the later stages of his hour-plus speech, he did talk about the FBI’s investigation into Russia’s 2016 election-meddling and its recent raid on Mar-a-Lago, but only as part of his pledge to “dismantle the deep state”.
That came after all the cable networks had cut away from the speech, however. By that point, even conservative-leaning Fox News was running highlights of Trump’s speech rather than carrying his ongoing remarks live.
Asked for any reaction, Biden says 'not really'
Reporters traveling with Joe Biden in Indonesia say he had no comment when asked about Trump's speech just now.
Asked if he had any reaction to Trump's announcement, Biden reportedly exchanged a glance with French President Emmanuel Macron before responding "no, not really".
The leaders then continued their tour of the Hutan mangrove forest in Bali.
BreakingI do not plan to be involved in politics - Ivanka Trump
Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka Trump has just issued a statement indicating she will not be a part of her father's 2024 campaign.
"I love my father very much," the statement begins. "This time around, I am choosing to prioritise my young children and the private life we are creating as a family."
"I do not plan to be involved in politics. While I will always love and support my father, going forward I will do so outside the political arena."
During her father's time in the White House, both Ivanka and her husband Jared Kushner both served as senior advisers. Kushner in particular played a major role in administration policy, including the rollout of a new Middle East peace plan.
Ivanka was not present at Trump's presidential announcement tonight in Florida.
Who was in the room?
Sarah Smith
North America Editor, reporting from Mar-a-Lago
So we got the big announcement - and the invited crowd in
this ballroom loved it. But the speech, which lasted over an hour, was mostly a
rehash of issues and stories Donald Trump has been repeating on stage for
months. You might have expected some new material for this special occasion, it
felt strangely flat compared to his usual rallies.
Wanting to put a flag on Mars is a new idea. But not much
of a platform to run on. Otherwise it was the familiar lines about border
security, energy independence and crime. With a suggestion of death sentences
for drug dealers.
Trump did offer an explanation for why Republicans underperformed in the midterm elections. Nothing to do with him. The problem is -
I’m paraphrasing - is that voters haven’t realised yet how terrible life is in Joe
Biden’s America. But by 2024, Trump said, they will.
Melania joined him on stage, briefly, at the end of the speech. I didn’t spot many
other family members. Eric Trump was the only one of his children I could see.
I also spotted
senior Trump advisor Jason Miller. A few days ago he was saying Trump should delay
this announcement. He’s obviously changed his mind. And the My Pillow CEO
Michael Lindell was posing for photos before the event began. But the whole of the 2020 team were not here.
WATCH: How do Americans feel about a third Trump presidential run?
The BBC asked Americans how they would feel if Donald Trump ran for president again.
Here's what they had to say:
Trump ends speech
Trump has just wrapped up his speech after a little over an hour. He now waves to supporters alongside his wife, Melania.
Stay with us for analysis and reporting from inside the room at Mar-a-Lago.
Trump finishes with pleas and vows
"This is not just a campaign. This is a quest to save our country," says Trump, ending his speech.
"I am asking for your vote. I am asking for your support."
He adds that if he is successful, "We will shatter the forces of tyranny and we will unleash the glories of liberty for ourselves, and for our children and for generations yet to come."
"America's golden age is just ahead," he says, adding: "Thanks very much and God bless you all."
I'm a victim - Trump
As we approach an hour with Trump at the podium, the former president has told supporters the greatest threat to the movement he started comes from within the country.
He says the Department of Justice's investigation - into whether he improperly kept classified documents with him at his Mar-a-Lago residence - is "a weaponisation of the justice system".
Donald Trump appears to have mostly stuck to his script during his presidential announcement speech so far, offering an indication of how he plans to frame his coming campaign.
He boasted of his record as president, glossed over the hardships and missteps during the Covid pandemic and totally ignored his months election-denial after his presidential defeat culminating in the 6 January attack on the US Capitol by a mob of his supporters.
He then turned his aim on the man who defeated him, Joe Biden, paying particular attention to rising inflation, the US withdrawal from Afghanistan and the surge in undocumented migration at the US border.
Interestingly, he tiptoed around the Russian invasion of Ukraine, saying only that it wouldn’t have happened under his watch. Republicans, of late, have become increasingly divided over continued US support for Ukraine.
He spent more than a little time defending the Republican performance during the recent midterm elections – and the losses of prominent candidates that he backed.
“I didn’t need this,” he said, after announcing his bid. “I had a very nice, easy life.” But this speech suggests otherwise. He can’t resist once again trying to lay claim to the national spotlight.
Team Biden responds
President Biden is currently meeting with world leaders at the G20 summit in Indonesia - but his official Twitter account just called out his predecessor around the same time Trump started speaking.
Donald Trump has once again boasted of his endorsement success rate in last week’s midterm elections, which he said was 232 wins and 22 losses.
While that may be the case, most of those wins were in contests where the outcome was not seriously in doubt. And among those 22 losses were candidates in key Senate and governor races who Trump boosted over more established options – candidates whose losses cost Republicans control of the Senate and put key 2024 presidential swing states under the authority of Democrats.
Those are the results that have opened Trump to criticism from some within his own party, who have said American voters aren’t buying the brand of politics he’s selling.
