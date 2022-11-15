Quote Message: If Trump announces, I’d write a letter to the Republican National Committee saying I disagree and send a check to DeSantis. To be straight to the point, no I would not vote for Donald Trump. While I do think he cares very much about the country, his style and self-importance are disqualifiers for me. At this point he has become divisive and there's far too much of that in this world. He should be actively discouraged from entering the race. But I would have to 'suck it up' and vote for him in the general election if the choice was Biden or Trump. I would love to see Governor DeSantis as a candidate. He has demonstrated both leadership and positive results. Unlike the current administration, Gov. DeSantis has also clearly shown that he is a uniter, not a divider, and he has wrestled with a major hurricane at the same time as he was on the campaign trail and he managed both with competence and lack of drama.

