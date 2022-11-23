'Heartbreak' as up to 10 shot dead in US Walmart store

Video content Video caption: Walmart shooting: 10 people killed in supermarket Walmart shooting: 10 people killed in supermarket

Chesapeake police said up to 10 people were killed and multiple injured in a shooting at a Walmart store there.

"We were able to find multiple fatalities and multiple injured parties," Chesapeake Police Department officer Leo Kosinski told reporters at the scene.

Rapid response officers entered the store "immediately" after arriving on the scene.

"We believe it is a single shooter and that single shooter is deceased at this time," he said.