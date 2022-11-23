'Heartbreak' as up to 10 shot dead in US Walmart store

It's night-time in Virginia and information is still coming in about the shooting in Chesapeake. This is what scene outside the Walmart store has looked like - with police tape and emergency crews around it.
No more than 10 killed in shooting - police
Chesapeake police said up to 10 people were killed and multiple injured in a shooting at a Walmart store there.
"We were able to find multiple fatalities and multiple injured parties," Chesapeake Police Department officer Leo Kosinski told reporters at the scene.
Rapid response officers entered the store "immediately" after arriving on the scene.
"We believe it is a single shooter and that single shooter is deceased at this time," he said.
Virginia state Senator 'heartbroken'
Democratic Virginia state Senator L. Louise Lucas said that she was "absolutely heartbroken" over the shooting in Chesapeake.
"I will not rest until we find the solutions to end this gun violence epidemic in our country that has taken so many lives," she said on Twitter.
Mark Warner, another Democratic Senator for the state of Virginia, tweeted that he was "sickened by reports of yet another mass shooting".
Walmart 'shocked' by fatal shooting at Virginia store
Walmart said it was "shocked" at the shooting at its Chesapeake store in the US state of Virginia.
"We're praying for those impacted, the community and our associates. We're working closely with law enforcement, and we are focused on supporting our associates," the company said on Twitter.
Police responded to a report of a shooting
inside a Walmart in Chesapeake at 22:12 local time (03:12 GMT)
It's understood that the attack took place when a store manager turned a gun on some of his co-workers
The attacker is dead, Chesapeake police said
Chesapeake Police officer Leo Kosinski told reporters rapid response officers entered the store "immediately" after arriving on the scene
Kosinski said police believed no more than 10 people were killed
Walmart issued a statement on Wednesday saying it's "shocked at this tragic event"
What do we know so far?
Several people were killed and others were injured in a shooting at a Walmart in Virginia, on Tuesday night. Here’s what we know about the attack so far:
Welcome to our coverage
Up to 10 people have died in a shooting at a Walmart supermarket in the US state of Virginia, police say.
It's understood that the manager of the store in the city of Chesapeake opened fire on his co-workers before turning the gun on himself.
The attack happened at 22:12 local time (03:12 GMT) on Tuesday night, police said.
It's not yet clear how many people have been injured.
Details are still coming in, but stay with us as we bring you the latest updates as we get them.