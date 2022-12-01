The Prince and Princess of Wales are visiting Boston at the start of a tour of the US.
The pair launched the countdown to Friday's Earthshot Prize - which seeks to find and support innovative
solutions to problems facing the planet.
But their visit has been overshadowed by a racism row
involving Prince William’s godmother, Lady Susan Hussey, at Buckingham Palace.
Lady Susan - a lady-in-waiting to the late Queen - resigned from her honorary role after repeatedly asking black British charity boss, Ngozi Fulani, where she was
“really” from during a royal reception.
Prince William's spokesperson had said "racism has no
place in our society".
A black British charity boss who was repeatedly asked where she was "really" from at a royal reception has told the BBC the encounter was "abuse".
Ngozi Fulani was questioned about her background by Lady Susan Hussey, Prince William's godmother, at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday. The late Queen's lady-in-waiting has since resigned from an honorary role.
Fulani likened the conversation with Lady Hussey, 83, to "an interrogation".
The palace described the remarks as "unacceptable and deeply regrettable".
You join us as a row over alleged racism in the UK has overshadowed the start of a tour by the Prince and Princess of Wales to the US.
Prince William's godmother, Lady Susan Hussey, resigned after she repeatedly asked a black British charity boss where she was "really" from during a royal reception at Buckingham Palace.
Meanwhile, the trailer for a new six-part Netflix documentary series about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex – who are no longer working royals - has just been released.
Stay with us for live updates.