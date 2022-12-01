Reuters Copyright: Reuters

The Prince and Princess of Wales are visiting Boston at the start of a tour of the US.

The pair launched the countdown to Friday's Earthshot Prize - which seeks to find and support innovative solutions to problems facing the planet.

But their visit has been overshadowed by a racism row involving Prince William’s godmother, Lady Susan Hussey, at Buckingham Palace.

Lady Susan - a lady-in-waiting to the late Queen - resigned from her honorary role after repeatedly asking black British charity boss, Ngozi Fulani, where she was “really” from during a royal reception.

Prince William's spokesperson had said "racism has no place in our society".

Read more here.