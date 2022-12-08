We're learning more about how this exchange actually happened. In a Telegram post the Russian Foreign Ministry says: "Today at the airport in Abu Dhabi, the exchange of Russian Bout for American Griner was successfully completed."
Prisoner exchange happened in Abu Dhabi - Russia
Who is Brittney Griner?
The two-time Olympic champion is a star player in the Women's National Basketball Association (WBNA).
According to sportswriter and Northwestern University professor Melissa Issacson, she is the "best of the best".
"She's every bit the Tom Brady of her sport," Isaacson said. "You could argue very accurately that she is one of the best athletes in the world."
A native of Houston, Texas, the 31-year-old earned a basketball scholarship to Baylor University where she led the team to a national championship.
She is now one of the WNBA's most dominant players in history, widely considered the best offensive player in the league.
BreakingGriner is safe, on a plane and heading home - Biden
In the last few moments President Joe Biden has tweeted to say he has spoken to the basketball star.
Alongside a photo of vice-president Kamala Harris, he wrote: "Moments ago I spoke to Brittney Griner.
"She is safe. She is on a plane. She is on her way home."
Griner in US hands - official
Reuters news agency is reporting that Griner, one of the world's top basketball stars, is in US custody after being released by Russia.
They are quoting a US official who says she is in good spirits.
BreakingPresident Biden expected to speak shortly
We're hearing that Joe Biden will make a statement shortly. We'll be bringing you what he has to say on this page - stick with us.
BreakingRussia frees US basketball star
US basketball star Brittney Griner has been freed from Russian custody after a prisoner swap with notorious arms dealer Viktor Bout, held in an American prison for 12 years.
The swap was approved by President Joe Biden in recent days, sources have told our news partners CBS.
Griner was arrested at a Moscow airport in February for possessing cannabis oil and last month sent to a penal colony.