The two-time Olympic champion is a star player in the Women's National Basketball Association (WBNA).

According to sportswriter and Northwestern University professor Melissa Issacson, she is the "best of the best".

"She's every bit the Tom Brady of her sport," Isaacson said. "You could argue very accurately that she is one of the best athletes in the world."

A native of Houston, Texas, the 31-year-old earned a basketball scholarship to Baylor University where she led the team to a national championship.

She is now one of the WNBA's most dominant players in history, widely considered the best offensive player in the league.