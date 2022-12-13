US to detail charges against crypto boss Bankman-Fried

Sam Bankman-Fried, also known by his initials SBF, is the founder and former CEO of the now-bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange FTX.

The company’s meteoric rise earned the 30-year-old the title "King of Crypto”. Bankman-Fried is also CEO of crypto trading company and hedge fund Alameda Research, which has also filed for bankruptcy.

Bankman-Fried grew up on the campus of Stanford University in California where his parents were both law professors. He attended Massachusetts Institute of Technology - an elite US research university - where he studied physics and maths.

He began his career on Wall Street in 2013 at age 21, eventually founding FTX in 2019. The company’s rapid growth led Bankman-Fried to become a billionaire in 2021. He was worth $26bn (£21bn) at the peak of his career.

Sam Bankman-Fried in 2021

The crypto king - who lived in and worked from a luxury penthouse in the Bahamas - is also known for his support for the“effective altruism” movement, a research field and a community of people who say they aim to take actions that benefit others as much as possible.

He donated millions of dollars to politicians from both major US political parites as well as philanthropic causes.

In the wake of FTX’s liquidity crisis, Bankman-Fried resigned from his role as CEO and the company filed for bankruptcy in November.

