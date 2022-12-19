The committee is expected to unveil their final report, the culmination of a lengthy investigation into last year's attack on the Capitol and former President Donald Trump’s actions during the 2020 election.
The report is expected to be about eight chapters long. Representative Liz Cheney, one of only two Republicans serving on the panel, has reportedly pushed for the report to focus closely on Trump.
US media - including an initial report in Politico - suggest the panel will also recommend at least three formal charges against Trump to the Department of Justice.
Reports suggest these charges will include insurrection, obstruction of Congress, and conspiracy to defraud the United States.
Though these recommendations carry no legal weight, members of the panel hope they will play a role in subsequent investigations.
The justice department is not obliged to consider referrals from any congressional panel - and is already conducting a separate investigation of its own.
A dramatic day in Congress ahead
Welcome to our live coverage as the congressional committee investigating last year's Capitol riot, when hundreds of Donald Trump supporters stormed Congress, holds its final public hearing.
The panel is reportedly poised to recommend criminal charges against former President Trump.
It's important to note, though, that this doesn't mean he will be officially charged with wrongdoing - as that’s up to the US Department of Justice to decide.
The Democrat-led select committee will only recommend that the justice department files charges.
The nine panellists on the committee are also expected to approve the final eight-chapter report and submit it to the justice department after 18-months of work.
Stay with us for the latest.