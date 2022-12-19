The committee is expected to unveil their final report, the culmination of a lengthy investigation into last year's attack on the Capitol and former President Donald Trump’s actions during the 2020 election.

The report is expected to be about eight chapters long. Representative Liz Cheney, one of only two Republicans serving on the panel, has reportedly pushed for the report to focus closely on Trump.

US media - including an initial report in Politico - suggest the panel will also recommend at least three formal charges against Trump to the Department of Justice.

Reports suggest these charges will include insurrection, obstruction of Congress, and conspiracy to defraud the United States.

Though these recommendations carry no legal weight, members of the panel hope they will play a role in subsequent investigations.

The justice department is not obliged to consider referrals from any congressional panel - and is already conducting a separate investigation of its own.