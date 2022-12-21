Zelensky to meet Biden on first foreign trip since invasion

As we’ve reported, details of the trip have been kept strictly
A rough timeline of Zelensky's day in DC
As we’ve reported, details of the trip have been kept strictly under wraps - but we do have a rough idea of timings for the day.
12:00 local time (17:00 GMT): Volodymyr Zelensky lands at Andrews Air Force Base, Maryland
14:00 (19:00 GMT): US President Joe Biden welcomes his Ukrainian counterpart to the White House on the famous South Lawn
14:30 (19:30 GMT): The pair hold a bilateral meeting in the Oval Office
16:30 (21:30 GMT): Zelensky and Biden are expected to hold a news conference at the White House. It's thought they’ll announce a new package of security assistance, worth nearly $2bn (£1.6bn) - including the delivery of the advanced Patriot air defence missile system
18:15 (23:15 GMT): Nancy Pelosi, the Democratic speaker of the US House of Representatives, holds a photo-op with Zelensky ahead of his meeting with the US Congress
19:30 (00:30 GMT): Zelensky delivers a speech to Congress
