Zelensky to meet Biden on first foreign trip since invasion

As we’ve reported, details of the trip have been kept strictly under wraps - but we do have a rough idea of timings for the day.

12:00 local time (17:00 GMT): Volodymyr Zelensky lands at Andrews Air Force Base, Maryland

14:00 (19:00 GMT): US President Joe Biden welcomes his Ukrainian counterpart to the White House on the famous South Lawn

14:30 (19:30 GMT): The pair hold a bilateral meeting in the Oval Office

16:30 (21:30 GMT): Zelensky and Biden are expected to hold a news conference at the White House. It's thought they’ll announce a new package of security assistance, worth nearly $2bn (£1.6bn) - including the delivery of the advanced Patriot air defence missile system

18:15 (23:15 GMT): Nancy Pelosi, the Democratic speaker of the US House of Representatives, holds a photo-op with Zelensky ahead of his meeting with the US Congress

19:30 (00:30 GMT): Zelensky delivers a speech to Congress