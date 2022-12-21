President Volodymyr Zelensky (R) meeting with Ukrainian servicemen during his visit to Bakhmut
Zelensky to meet Biden on first foreign trip since invasion

Edited by Jessica Murphy and Chris Giles

All times stated are UK

  1. A rough timeline of Zelensky’s day in DC

    As we’ve reported, details of the trip have been kept strictly under wraps - but we do have a rough idea of timings for the day.

    12:00 local time (17:00 GMT): Volodymyr Zelensky lands at Andrews Air Force Base, Maryland

    14:00 (19:00 GMT): US President Joe Biden welcomes his Ukrainian counterpart to the White House on the famous South Lawn

    14:30 (19:30 GMT): The pair hold a bilateral meeting in the Oval Office

    16:30 (21:30 GMT): Zelensky and Biden are expected to hold a news conference at the White House. It's thought they’ll announce a new package of security assistance, worth nearly $2bn (£1.6bn) - including the delivery of the advanced Patriot air defence missile system

    18:15 (23:15 GMT): Nancy Pelosi, the Democratic speaker of the US House of Representatives, holds a photo-op with Zelensky ahead of his meeting with the US Congress

    19:30 (00:30 GMT): Zelensky delivers a speech to Congress

  2. Zelensky heads to the US for first trip since war began

    Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky (R) attending a meeting with Ukrainian servicemen during his visit to Bakhmut, Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, 20 December 2022
    Hello and thanks for joining us as we get ready to bring you live coverage of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s momentous visit to Washington.

    It's the wartime leader’s first foreign trip since Russia invaded his country in February.

    Zelensky’s plane is expected to touchdown around midday local time (17:00 GMT). He's expected to go to the White House where he will hold a joint news conference with US President Joe Biden at about 16:30 local time (21:30 GMT).

    The visit – which was understandably kept under wraps until earlier today due to security concerns – comes following Washington’s commitment to supply Ukraine with a Patriot missile system, which will help strengthen the country’s air defence against Russia.

    Stay with us for the latest updates and analysis, including live coverage of the news conference.

