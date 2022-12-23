People cross a street in the Mile End, a borough in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, as the snow comes down on December 22, 2022.
Live

Dangerous Arctic storm sweeps across US and Canada

preview
24
viewing this page

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

  1. Welcome to our coverage

    Welcome to our coverage as winter weather causes havoc across the US and Canada.

    More than 135 million people from coast to coast are affected by weather alerts, as a powerful Arctic winter storm is set to bring temperatures as low as -70F (-57C) in some areas.

    Thousands of flights have been cancelled, ahead of the busiest travel days of the year.

    The National Weather Service (NWS) has warned that frostbite will be a major danger.

    Stay with us as we bring you the latest from the area.

    A person walks across a road in snow.
    Copyright: Getty Images
Back to top