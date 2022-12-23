Dangerous Arctic storm sweeps across US and Canada

Welcome to our coverage as winter weather causes havoc across\nthe US and Canada. More than 135 million people from coast to coast are\naffected by weather alerts, as a powerful Arctic winter storm is set to bring temperatures\nas low as -70F (-57C) in some areas. Thousands of flights have been cancelled, ahead of the\nbusiest travel days of the year. The National Weather Service (NWS) has warned that frostbite\nwill be a major danger. Stay with us as we bring you the latest from the area.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Welcome to our coverage
Welcome to our coverage as winter weather causes havoc across the US and Canada.
More than 135 million people from coast to coast are affected by weather alerts, as a powerful Arctic winter storm is set to bring temperatures as low as -70F (-57C) in some areas.
Thousands of flights have been cancelled, ahead of the busiest travel days of the year.
The National Weather Service (NWS) has warned that frostbite will be a major danger.
Stay with us as we bring you the latest from the area.