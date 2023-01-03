You can count the Republican majority in the new House of Representatives on the fingers of one hand - and therein lies Kevin McCarthy's big problem.
That slim grasp on power gives a small number of his own members huge sway over everything, including his long-desired wish to be speaker.
And for that small group who oppose him - many of them members of the ultra-conservative Freedom Caucus - McCarthy, despite his courting of Donald Trump, represents everything that is wrong with the conventional Republican party.
It's been more than 100 years since a vote for speaker has gone to more than one ballot on the floor.
And if McCarthy doesn't get to a majority of those voting on the first or second ballot, there would be huge pressure on him to drop out, too damaged to continue.
That could open the door for incoming Majority leader, Steve Scalise, though some moderate Republicans will baulk at being pushed around by a handful of discontents on the right.
That could see other names emerge such as Jim Jordan from Ohio, a favourite on the right - but he is someone who would struggle to get the support of a majority.
One intriguing possibility, albeit remote, is that the House decides to choose a speaker who is not a member. The constitution is silent on whether the speaker has to be a member of the House.
It's going to be a messy day, and a far from ideal start to the new Congress for Republicans - whatever happens.
When is the vote?
The House and Senate - which collectively make up the US Congress - will meet today at 12:00 eastern time (17:00 GMT). Before members take their oaths of office and can begin work, the House must elect a new speaker.
Who is Kevin McCarthy?
Let’s take a quick look at the career of the man in position to take over the role of Speaker of the House.
Kevin McCarthy was born in Bakersfield, California, and was first elected to Congress in 2007 as a Republican representing California, having risen from the state party’s ranks.
His seat has changed due to redistricting over the years, but the areas he has represented have consistently been rural districts in the east of California.
McCarthy has held internal leadership positions since early in his congressional career, becoming House Majority Whip in 2011 and then House Leader three years later. (If those terms are confusing to you - we have a post coming that explain them soon.)
This is not his first run at becoming speaker - McCarthy pulled out of the 2015 race after struggling to secure enough votes from colleagues.
Since 2018, as minority leader under Donald Trump, McCarthy has been generally considered part of the more moderate wing of the Republican party. Many colleagues who are more conservative opposed him taking the minority leader role under Trump - and also opposed his failed 2015 bid to become speaker. It appears many will oppose him again today.
Republicans control the House - but only by a few seats
Although the Republican Party secured control of the House of Representatives from the Democrats in November’s mid-term elections, it wasn't the ‘red wave' that so many had been expecting.
Republicans won 222 of 435 seats, just over the 218 needed to give them a majority.
It is that same benchmark that Kevin McCarthy needs to hit today if he is to become speaker.
There are 82 new members of the House who will be sworn in for the first time today — 47 Republicans and 36 Democrats.
It is a different picture on the other side on the US Capitol in the Senate. There, the Democrats have 51 seats while the Republicans have 49.
Congress is back in session
The 118th US Congress is set to be sworn in on Tuesday. But first, a new Speaker of the House of Representatives must be chosen. Republican Kevin McCarthy is struggling to secure enough votes to ensure that he becomes speaker.
The Californian congressman needs to win a majority - at least 218 votes - in the House to secure the position, which is one of the most important jobs in US politics.
McCarthy is considered part of the more moderate wing of the party, and several more conservative Republicans have refused to support him, even after he made numerous last-minute concessions to them.
McCarthy has also recently faced criticism from both sides of the political spectrum for his silence over George Santos, a newly elected representative who has admitted to making up large portions of his life story.
The vote begins in just under two hours - we'll be bringing you live updates. Stay with us.
Edited by Marianna Brady
McCarthy's big problem makes for a messy day in Congress
Gary O'Donoghue
Washington Correspondent
