You can count the Republican majority in the new House of Representatives on the fingers of one hand - and therein lies Kevin McCarthy's big problem.

That slim grasp on power gives a small number of his own members huge sway over everything, including his long-desired wish to be speaker.

And for that small group who oppose him - many of them members of the ultra-conservative Freedom Caucus - McCarthy, despite his courting of Donald Trump, represents everything that is wrong with the conventional Republican party.

It's been more than 100 years since a vote for speaker has gone to more than one ballot on the floor.

And if McCarthy doesn't get to a majority of those voting on the first or second ballot, there would be huge pressure on him to drop out, too damaged to continue.

That could open the door for incoming Majority leader, Steve Scalise, though some moderate Republicans will baulk at being pushed around by a handful of discontents on the right.

That could see other names emerge such as Jim Jordan from Ohio, a favourite on the right - but he is someone who would struggle to get the support of a majority.

One intriguing possibility, albeit remote, is that the House decides to choose a speaker who is not a member. The constitution is silent on whether the speaker has to be a member of the House.

It's going to be a messy day, and a far from ideal start to the new Congress for Republicans - whatever happens.