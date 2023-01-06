US political chaos drags on for 12th Speaker vote

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

Hello and welcome back to our coverage as attempts by the US House of Representatives to elect its Speaker enter a fourth day.

We have already seen 11 failed votes after a right-wing cohort within the Republican party repeatedly blocked frontrunner, Kevin McCarthy, from getting enough votes (218) to secure his election. This has led to a paralysis of government not seen since the pre-Civil War era.

But McCarthy's team has told reporters there has been progress in his negotiations with the Republican rebels - so we will see if a deal emerges today and what concessions he has made to get it.

Today, 6 January, also marks two years since the deadly attack on the US Capitol and our coverage will reflect how the echoes of the riot are still impacting Congress.

Stay tuned while we keep you updated - and you'll be able to watch the proceedings live at the top of the page from 12:00 EST (17:00GMT).