Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy speaks to the media as he leaves the House floor on 5 January 2023
Live

US political chaos drags on for 12th Speaker vote

preview
21
viewing this page

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

  1. Welcome back to our live coverage

    The U.S. House of Representatives convene in the House Chamber for the third day of elections for Speaker of the House at the U.S. Capitol Building on January 05, 2023 in Washington, DC.
    Copyright: Getty Images

    Hello and welcome back to our coverage as attempts by the US House of Representatives to elect its Speaker enter a fourth day.

    We have already seen 11 failed votes after a right-wing cohort within the Republican party repeatedly blocked frontrunner, Kevin McCarthy, from getting enough votes (218) to secure his election. This has led to a paralysis of government not seen since the pre-Civil War era.

    But McCarthy's team has told reporters there has been progress in his negotiations with the Republican rebels - so we will see if a deal emerges today and what concessions he has made to get it.

    Today, 6 January, also marks two years since the deadly attack on the US Capitol and our coverage will reflect how the echoes of the riot are still impacting Congress.

    Stay tuned while we keep you updated - and you'll be able to watch the proceedings live at the top of the page from 12:00 EST (17:00GMT).

Back to top