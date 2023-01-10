California storm: Mass evacuations under way

Reuters Copyright: Reuters

People in different regions across the Californian state have been instructed to evacuate due to an increased risk to people's lives.

Montecito, a town in Santa Barbara county, is one of 17 Californian regions where authorities are concerned about the increased risk of landslides.

Evacuation orders have so far been issued in Santa Cruz county, Santa Barbara county, the Orcutt area, La Conchita in Ventura county and the Montecito region (pictured above).