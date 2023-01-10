California storm: Mass evacuations under way

People in different regions across the Californian state have been instructed to evacuate due to an increased risk to people's lives. Montecito, a town in Santa Barbara county, is one of 17 Californian regions where authorities are concerned about the increased risk of landslides. Evacuation orders have so far been issued in Santa Cruz county, Santa Barbara county, the Orcutt area, La Conchita in Ventura county and the Montecito region (pictured above).
Californian regions under evacuation orders
Storm leaves more than 225,000 without electricity
More than 225,000 homes and businesses are without power in California according to data from PowerOutage.us.
Forecasters with the National Weather Service say a fresh storm will batter the state with as much as seven inches (18 centimeters) of rain in northern California by Wednesday.
"Several more feet of snow" is expected in the Sierra Nevada mountains, the NWS says.
The energy provider with the highest number of outages is the Pacific Gas and Electric Company, with more than 193,805 customers without electricity, according to PowerOutage.us.
More than 5,000 workers are currently responding to the storm and additional resources are expected to arrive in the coming days, according to PG&E's website.
Five-year-old boy one of the flood victims
A five-year-old was swept away by floodwaters in California on Monday.
The boy and his mother - who have yet to be identified - were reportedly in a vehicle taking him to school when it was overcome by water.
A seven-hour search for the boy was called off when it became too dangerous for divers, said local officials.
Bystanders pulled the mother out of the truck but saw the boy being swept away. His shoe was later found by rescuers.
More than 30 million people in California threatened by rainfall - reports
We'll be bringing you the latest on the situation in California, as the US state experiences this severe storm.
More than 33 million people are threatened by the severe weather on Tuesday, as forecasters predict "heavy to excessive" rainfall, Reuters news agency reports.
According to the National Weather Service, wind gusts in southern California were recorded at more than 40mph (64km/h) in many places.
Welcome to our coverage
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the severe storm which is battering the US state of California. Thousands of people have been told to evacuate and at least 14 have died.
The fierce storm has caused flash flooding, closed highways, toppled trees and knocked out electricity to tens of thousands of Californians.
US President Joe Biden has approved an emergency declaration allowing the Federal Emergency Management Agency (Fema) to co-ordinate disaster relief efforts and mobilise emergency resources.
Stay with us for the latest updates.