United Airlines confirms delay of all domestic flights
United Airlines has confirmed that all its domestic flights have been "temporarily delayed" as a result of the outage.
A statement reads:
Quote Message: The FAA system that sends out important real-time flight hazards & restrictions to all commercial airline pilots - Notice to Air Missions (NOTAM) - is currently suffering a nationwide outage. United has temporarily delayed all domestic flights and will issue an update when we learn more from the FAA."
The FAA system that sends out important real-time flight hazards & restrictions to all commercial airline pilots - Notice to Air Missions (NOTAM) - is currently suffering a nationwide outage. United has temporarily delayed all domestic flights and will issue an update when we learn more from the FAA.
FAA working to resolve outage swiftly - Buttigieg
If you're sitting in an airport anywhere in the US, waiting for your now-grounded flight, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg has an update for you.
He says the FAA is working to resolve the outage swiftly and resume normal operations.
In a statement on Twitter, he added that the issue related to a "key system for providing safety information to pilots".
Hello, thanks for joining us as we bring you the latest from the US, where all domestic flights have been grounded due to a technical glitch with the flight control system that alerts pilots to potential hazards on flight routes.
The White House says President Joe Biden has been briefed and an investigation has been ordered, but there's no evidence to suggest this is the result of a cyberattack.
We'll be bringing you the latest updates, so stay with us.
All US domestic flights were grounded due to an issue with a system that alerts pilots to potential hazards on flight routes
It's called the Notice to Air Missions System
Some functions have begun coming back online, according to the FAA, but not enough to get airplanes back in the sky
American Airlines, a major US carrier, said the outage was impacting "all flights including all carriers"
Airports around the US have confirmed flights will be delayed until the FAA provides further updates - as have some around the world
Several flights due to fly from Madrid to the US were held on Wednesday morning, Reuters reports
US Department of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg says he has been in contact with the FAA, and that they are working to resolve the issue "swiftly and safely"
What's going on?
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is working to solve the technical glitch, and ascertain what caused it, but until then here's a brief summary of what's been going on.
BreakingDepartures resuming at Newark and Atlanta
Departures are resuming at Newark and Atlanta airports, the FAA says.
It adds that progress is being made to restore the NOTAM safety alert system and that it expects departures to resume at other airports at 9am Eastern Time.
BreakingAll flights currently in the sky are fine to land, says FAA
All flights currently in the sky will be safe to land, the Federal Aviation Authority has said in its latest update.
FAA working to resolve outage swiftly - Buttigieg
If you're sitting in an airport anywhere in the US, waiting for your now-grounded flight, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg has an update for you.
He says the FAA is working to resolve the outage swiftly and resume normal operations.
In a statement on Twitter, he added that the issue related to a "key system for providing safety information to pilots".
President has been briefed, says White House
President Biden has been briefed on this morning's FAA's system outage by the transportation secretary, the White House has said.
Spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre said there was currently no evidence that the outage was a result of a cyber-attack, but that the Department of Transportation had been told to begin an investigation.
What's the FAA saying?
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has blamed the issue on a specific problem with the system that alerts pilots to potential hazards on flight routes.
In its latest update, the FAA said work was under way to "fully restore the Notice to Air Missions system following an outage".
It predicts that flights will have to be grounded until at least 09:00 ET (14:00 GMT) due to the glitch.
While some functions are beginning to come back online, National Airspace System operations remain limited, it said.false
Domestic US flights ground - live updates
