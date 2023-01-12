Joe Biden to be pressed about classified files

In case you need a recap, here's a rundown of how we got here.

Files unearthed: Two lots of classified US government documents have been found by President Joe Biden's legal team. One was in a private Washington office the now-president once used, the other location remains unknown. The first batch of papers reportedly include US intelligence memos and briefing materials related to Ukraine, Iran and the United Kingdom.

Timeline: The original batch of about 10 documents was discovered in November at the Penn Biden Centre, a think tank near the White House, but only came to light this week. It is not yet clear whether the second lot, announced yesterday, were also discovered last year or more recently.

Biden reaction: Speaking about the discovery of the original files, Biden said he was surprised, and said he didn't know what was in them.

Republican criticism: The controversy comes as the Democratic president faces scrutiny from a new Republican majority in the US House of Representatives. James Comer, the new chairman of the House Oversight Committee, says he has concerns Biden “compromised [intelligence] sources”.

Trump comparison: One of the reasons this story is getting so much attention is because Biden’s predecessor, Donald Trump, currently faces a criminal investigation for allegedly mishandling classified files. Last August, FBI agents raided Trump’s Florida home and found more than 300 documents with classified markings, including 18 marked top secret, which he had failed to turn over to the National Archives.