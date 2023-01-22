Police respond to a shooting with multiple casualties in the Monterey Park
Ten killed in shooting near LA after Lunar New Year event

  1. Pictures from the scene Monterey Park

    We'll show you some pictures from Monterey Park in California where a gunman has killed 10 people at a Lunar New Year festival. But first, here is what we know so far:

    • Police are still looking for the suspect who fled the scene
    • Officers say it's "too early" to know the suspect's motivation
    • At least 10 other people have been injured
    • Some of those in hospital are in a critical condition
    • Shooting started at around 22:20 local time on Saturday (06:20 GMT on Sunday)
    Two police officers
    Copyright: Reuters
    Image caption: Police say the suspect remains at large
    A row of empty tents
    Copyright: Reuters
    Image caption: There were empty tents at the festival site as police responded to the mass shooting
    Police cars
    Copyright: Reuters
    An empty shop
    Copyright: Reuters
    Image caption: People at the festival left screaming as officers arrived

  2. 'Patrons were pouring out screaming when officers arrived'

    People inside the business where the shooting took place were "pouring out screaming" when officers arrived, police have said.

    Captain Andrew Meyer of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said:

    Quote Message: When officers arrived on scene they arrived numerous individuals – patrons of the location – pouring out of the location screaming.
    Quote Message: The officers made entry to the location and located additional victims."

    He said that all the surviving victims were transported to hospital.

  3. Some of the injured 'remain critical'

    Two police officers legs and feet
    Copyright: Reuters
    Image caption: Reuters

    Some of those injured in the shooting remain in hospital in a critical condition, police have said.

    Captain Andrew Meyer of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said a total of ten people were pronounced dead after officers arrived on the scene.

    "There were at least ten additional victims that were transported to numerous local hospitals and were listed in various conditions, from stable to critical," he said.

  4. Suspect still at large, say police

    The suspect in last night's shooting remains at large, police have said.

    Captain Andrew Meyer of the LA Country Sheriff's department said that, after the shooting, the suspect "fled the scene and remains outstanding".

  5. BreakingTen dead, at least 10 injured - local police

    Speaking at a press conference early on Sunday morning, Captain Andrew Meyer of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said:

    "Last night, at approximately 22:22 [local time, 06:22 GMT] officers from the Monterey Park police department responded to a local business [on] West Garvey Avenue in the city of Monterey Park regarding a shots fired call.

    "When officers arrived on scene they arrived numerous individuals – patrons of the location – pouring out of the location screaming.

    "The officers made entry to the location and located additional victims. The Monterey Park police [and] fire department responded to the scene and treated the injured and pronounced ten of the victims deceased at the scene.

    "There were at least ten additional victims that were transported to numerous local hospitals and were listed in various conditions, from stable to critical.

    "The suspect fled the scene and remains outstanding."

    He also asked anyone with information about the incident to call the LA County Sheriff’s homicide department on 323-890-5500. Anyone preferring to remain anonymous can also contact Crimestoppers on 800-222-8477.

  6. Welcome

    Welcome to our live coverage of the shooting that took place overnight in the Californian city of Monterey Park.

    Police say ten people were killed after a gunman opened fire at a business premises at about 22:20 local time on Saturday (06:20 GMT on Sunday).

    Thousands of people had earlier gathered in the city, which sits just east of Los Angeles, to celebrate the lunar new year.

    Follow this page for all the latest updates throughout the day.

