Ten killed in shooting near LA after Lunar New Year event

We'll show you some pictures from Monterey Park in California where a gunman has killed 10 people at a Lunar New Year festival. But first, here is what we know so far:
Police are still looking for the suspect who fled the scene
Officers say it's "too early" to know the suspect's motivation
At least 10 other people have been injured
Some of those in hospital are in a critical condition
Shooting started at around 22:20 local time on Saturday (06:20 GMT on Sunday)
'Patrons were pouring out screaming when officers arrived'
People inside the business where the shooting took place were
"pouring out screaming" when officers arrived, police have said.
Captain Andrew Meyer of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's
Department said:
Quote Message: When officers arrived on scene they arrived numerous individuals – patrons of the location – pouring out of the location screaming.
When officers arrived on scene they arrived numerous individuals – patrons of the location – pouring out of the location screaming.
Quote Message: The officers made entry to the location and located additional victims."
The officers made entry to the location and located additional victims."
He said that all the surviving victims were transported to hospital.
Some of the injured 'remain critical'
Some of those injured in the shooting remain in hospital in a critical condition, police have said.
Captain Andrew Meyer of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's
Department said a total of ten people were pronounced dead after officers
arrived on the scene.
"There were at least ten additional victims that were
transported to numerous local hospitals and were listed in various conditions,
from stable to critical," he said.
Suspect still at large, say police
The suspect in last night's shooting remains at large, police have said.
Captain Andrew Meyer of the LA Country Sheriff's department said that, after the shooting, the suspect "fled the scene and remains outstanding".
BreakingTen dead, at least 10 injured - local police
Speaking at a press conference early on Sunday morning, Captain
Andrew Meyer of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said:
"Last
night, at approximately 22:22 [local time, 06:22 GMT] officers from the
Monterey Park police department responded to a local business [on] West Garvey
Avenue in the city of Monterey Park regarding a shots fired call.
"When officers arrived on scene they arrived numerous individuals
– patrons of the location – pouring out of the location screaming.
"The officers made entry to the location and located additional
victims. The Monterey Park police [and] fire department responded to the scene
and treated the injured and pronounced ten of the victims deceased at the
scene.
"There were at least ten additional victims that were transported
to numerous local hospitals and were listed in various conditions, from stable
to critical.
"The suspect fled the scene and remains outstanding."
He also asked anyone with information about the incident to
call the LA County Sheriff’s homicide department on 323-890-5500. Anyone preferring
to remain anonymous can also contact Crimestoppers on 800-222-8477.
Welcome
Welcome to our live coverage of the shooting that took place
overnight in the Californian city of Monterey Park.
Police say ten people were killed after a gunman opened fire
at a business premises at about 22:20 local time on Saturday (06:20 GMT on
Sunday).
Thousands of people had earlier gathered in the city, which
sits just east of Los Angeles, to celebrate the lunar new year.
Follow this page for all the latest updates throughout the
day.
Pictures from the scene Monterey Park
Welcome
Welcome to our live coverage of the shooting that took place overnight in the Californian city of Monterey Park.
Police say ten people were killed after a gunman opened fire at a business premises at about 22:20 local time on Saturday (06:20 GMT on Sunday).
Thousands of people had earlier gathered in the city, which sits just east of Los Angeles, to celebrate the lunar new year.
Follow this page for all the latest updates throughout the day.