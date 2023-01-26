Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images Ben Crump (R) is among the best-known US civil rights attorneys Image caption: Ben Crump (R) is among the best-known US civil rights attorneys

In a statement, prominent civil rights attorneys Ben Crump and Antonio Romanucci have said that Tyre Nichols' death highlights a need for police reform.

“This young man lost his life in a particularly disgusting manner that points to the desperate need for change and reform to ensure this violence stops occurring during low-threat procedures, like in this case, a traffic stop,” the statement said.

The statement added that the incident “meets the absolute definition of a needless and unnecessary death”.

“Tyre’s loved ones’ lives were forever changed when he was beaten to death, and we will keep saying his name until justice is served,” the statement said.

Mr Crump is among the most well-known civil rights attorneys in the US and previously represented the families of other well-known victims including George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Daunte Wright.

