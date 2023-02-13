For anyone who's just catching up with the mystery of the objects appearing over North America, our security correspondent Gordon Correa has summarised how it all began for you in less than 60 seconds.
If you'd like to see his summary of this surreal story, watch below:
China accuses US of sending spy balloons into its own airspace
Meanwhile, as the diplomatic and military row over these UFOs rumbles on, China's foreign ministry has claimed the US has flown balloons into its airspace more than 10 times in the past year.
"It's not uncommon as well for the US to illegally enter the airspace of other countries," spokesman Wang Wenbin told reporters at a regular press briefing.
He said these breaches of its airspace had taken place "without any approval from Chinese authorities".
"The first thing the US side should do is start with a clean slate, undergo some self-reflection, instead of smearing and accusing China," Wang added.
He said Beijing had responded to the incursions in a "responsible and professional" manner.
For its part, Washington has firmly denied the allegation it is using balloons to spy on China.
Three more UFOs downed in as many days
While a some information about the initial balloon shot down over the US has been released, little has been publicly disclosed about the three UFOs downed over the weekend.
Alaska: The second object was shot down on Friday 10 February off the coast of northern Alaska. Officials said it was "the size of a small car" and had been flying 40,000ft (12,000m) in the air as it travelled in the direction of the North Pole without any system of propulsion or control.
Yukon: The next day a similar "high-altitude airborne object" was taken out on US and Canadian orders over the Yukon Territory in north-western Canada.
It is still not clear what these two objects were and reports give a mixed picture.
Michigan: These were followed on 12 February, when a fourth (and so far final) object was shot down near Lake Huron in the state of Michigan. Defence officials described it as an octagonal structure with strings hanging off it.
They said it was blown up "out of an abundance of caution" because it posed a hazard to civilian aviation due to the altitude it was flying at.
What do we know about the first balloon?
As we’ve been reporting, the first object shot down by the US has been alleged to be a balloon spying for China - but what do we know about it?
The large high-altitude object was spotted on 28 January as it passed over Alaska's Aleutian Islands, an archipelago in the northern Pacific Ocean between the US and Russia.
It was then tracked entering Canadian airspace before emerging over the western US state of Montana, which is sparsely populated and home to one of only three nuclear missile silo fields in the country.
On 1 February, photos taken by shocked residents in the city of Billings first brought the public's attention to the high-altitude object after it had already cause the shutdown of their local airport.
The US said it was over 200ft (60m) tall and was equipped with multiple antennas, solar panels and surveillance equipment capable of intercepting telecommunications.
But officials at first declined to shoot it down due to concerns about the damage falling debris could cause, so it was allowed to drift across the continental US for days until it was shot down by an F-22 fighter jet off the coast of South Carolina on 4 February.
A large portion has already been recovered and is being analysed by FBI agents, while recovery crews are using boats and mini-subs to reach further equipment from the balloon - submerged 47ft (14m) below the Atlantic Ocean.
Unidentified flying objects - timeline
4 February: US military shoots down suspected surveillance balloon off the coast of South Carolina. It had drifted for days over the US, and officials said it came from China and had been monitoring sensitive sites
10 February: US downs another object off northern Alaska which officials said lacked any system of propulsion or control
11 February: An American fighter jet shoots down a"high-altitude airborne object" over Canada's Yukon territory, about 100 miles(160 km) from the US border. It was described as cylindrical and smaller than the first balloon
12 February: US jets shoot down a fourth high-altitude object near Lake Huron "out of an abundance of caution"
How did this begin?
The emergence of UFOs over North American airspace hit the headlines when it emerged a suspected Chinese spy balloon was shot down off the coast of South Carolina on 4 February, after hovering over the US for days.
US officials said it originated in China and had been used to monitor sensitive sites like military bases, while the Chinese government denied the object was used for spying and claimed it was a weather monitoring device that had blown astray.
Following the incident there were angry diplomatic exchanges and a variety of espionage allegations from either country, ratcheting up tensions between Washington and Beijing.
Since that first incident, American fighter jets have shot down three further high-altitude objects over the weekend, one over Northern Alaska, another over nearly Yukon in Canada and a third in the Great Lakes region of the US.
Little is known about the objects that has been publicly disclosed, and efforts to recover debris for analysis are ongoing.
Are they really out there?
Welcome to our live coverage of the mysterious appearances of UFOs, shot down by the US government over the skies of North America, thanks for joining us.
Four objects have been taken down by fighter jets in the US and Canada in recent weeks, amid allegations of Chinese government spying and inevitable speculation about extra-terrestrials.
One of the four objects has been confirmed to be a suspected Chinese spy balloon but the US military says it doesn't know much at all about the other three at this stage.
Stick with us for the latest news as we wait to hear from the White House and Pentagon about these mysterious objects.
