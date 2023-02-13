Reuters Copyright: Reuters

As we’ve been reporting, the first object shot down by the US has been alleged to be a balloon spying for China - but what do we know about it?

The large high-altitude object was spotted on 28 January as it passed over Alaska's Aleutian Islands, an archipelago in the northern Pacific Ocean between the US and Russia.

It was then tracked entering Canadian airspace before emerging over the western US state of Montana, which is sparsely populated and home to one of only three nuclear missile silo fields in the country.

US Fleet Forces Command Copyright: US Fleet Forces Command

On 1 February, photos taken by shocked residents in the city of Billings first brought the public's attention to the high-altitude object after it had already cause the shutdown of their local airport.

The US said it was over 200ft (60m) tall and was equipped with multiple antennas, solar panels and surveillance equipment capable of intercepting telecommunications.

But officials at first declined to shoot it down due to concerns about the damage falling debris could cause, so it was allowed to drift across the continental US for days until it was shot down by an F-22 fighter jet off the coast of South Carolina on 4 February.

A large portion has already been recovered and is being analysed by FBI agents, while recovery crews are using boats and mini-subs to reach further equipment from the balloon - submerged 47ft (14m) below the Atlantic Ocean.