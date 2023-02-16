Joe Biden has been under increasing pressure to talk directly to the public about the alleged Chinese surveillance balloon, as well as the three unidentified objects American fighter jets have scrambled to destroy over the past week.

On Thursday afternoon he did that – but his brief appearance will do very little to silence critics or those asking for more information and explanations.

He shed no light on the nature of those objects and provided no further information about the first Chinese balloon. He didn’t discuss when the Chinese balloon was first detected, its intended purpose or recent reports that it had been directed toward the US island of Guam but then changed course. Nor did he say why, after a flurry of incidents last week, no new objects have been targeted.

As an explanatory endeavour, it was weak sauce. And as a public-relations effort, it will probably come up short.

It may calm the waters for now, but the next time a balloon floats across the American sky, or fighters scramble and missiles fly, the questions will return with renewed urgency.