But first, we're hearing from a Murdaugh family friend.
Nolan Tuten says he has known Alex Murdaugh "pretty much his entire life" and would speak to his son Paul every day.

Who is Alex Murdaugh?
Alex Murdaugh comes from a powerful legal dynasty in South Carolina that stretches back generations.
For 86 years, a member of the Murdaugh family has served as the solicitor (think attorney general) of the 14th Judicial Circuit in Hampton County.
Alex was a prominent and respected lawyer in the town, but that began to unravel in 2021.
In June, his wife Maggie and son Paul were shot dead on the family's sprawling property.
Later that year, Alex Murdaugh’s law firm announced that he had resigned, citing "misappropriated funds".
Hours later, Murdaugh called 911 saying that he had been shot in the head while changing a flat tire by the side of the road.
Murdaugh later told investigators that he had set up the shooting so that his surviving son, Buster, could collect his life insurance police. He also admitted to struggling with an opioid addiction and entered into rehab.
In the months that followed, Alex had his law license suspended and was charged with felony insurance fraud. He also faced separate financial fraud charges, stemming from allegations that he stole millions in legal settlements from clients.
Then, in 2022 July, he was charged with killing his wife and son.
The story so far
If you’re just joining us, settle in and buckle up because this trial is full of twists and turns.
Alex Murdaugh is on trial for the 7 June 2021 double homicide of his wife, Maggie, and his son, Paul, at the family’s hunting lodge. He has pleaded not guilty.
The defence argues that Paul and Maggie’s murders are connected to a 2021 boat crash that killed a local 19-year-old woman named Mallory Beach. Paul Murdaugh was allegedly underage and intoxicated when he crashed his family boat into a bridge, killing Beach and injuring several other passengers.
Paul and his mother were both shot and killed days before Beach’s wrongful death hearing was scheduled to begin. At the time of his death, Paul had been charged with three felonies stemming from the accident.
But state prosecutors have argued that Alex Murdaugh murdered his wife and son to cover up alleged financial crimes that he had committed. More on those later.
Welcome to our coverage
Alex Murdaugh, the now-disbarred South Carolina lawyer, is prepared to take the stand at his double murder trial today.
He has pleaded not guilty to the 2021 homicides of his wife, Maggie, and his son, Paul.
Stay with us as we bring you the latest from the courtroom.

