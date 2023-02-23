Reuters Copyright: Reuters

Alex Murdaugh comes from a powerful legal dynasty in South Carolina that stretches back generations.

For 86 years, a member of the Murdaugh family has served as the solicitor (think attorney general) of the 14th Judicial Circuit in Hampton County.

Alex was a prominent and respected lawyer in the town, but that began to unravel in 2021.

In June, his wife Maggie and son Paul were shot dead on the family's sprawling property.

Later that year, Alex Murdaugh’s law firm announced that he had resigned, citing "misappropriated funds".

Hours later, Murdaugh called 911 saying that he had been shot in the head while changing a flat tire by the side of the road.

Murdaugh later told investigators that he had set up the shooting so that his surviving son, Buster, could collect his life insurance police. He also admitted to struggling with an opioid addiction and entered into rehab.

In the months that followed, Alex had his law license suspended and was charged with felony insurance fraud. He also faced separate financial fraud charges, stemming from allegations that he stole millions in legal settlements from clients.

Then, in 2022 July, he was charged with killing his wife and son.