Alex Murdaugh, the now-disbarred South Carolina lawyer who is charged with murdering his wife and son, will learn his fate in the next few moments.

Prosecutors have shown evidence to the jury that he lied about his alibi the night his wife, Maggie and son, Paul were murdered.

He has insisted his opioid addiction, which he embezzled millions of dollars from his own law firm to sustain, led him to be paranoid and lie about his whereabouts on the night of the murders.

But he took the stand during his own trial to insist to the jury that despite his lies, he did not kill his wife and son.