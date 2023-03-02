The word is out in Walterboro - Alex Murdaugh is guilty. Dozens of spectators have gathered around the back entrance of the courthouse where Murdaugh is expected to exit into a black van.
Regular citizens have staked out spots alongside the media, streaming the event to their family and friends on Facebook and Instagram.
Post update
We're keeping you across all the latest updates this evening after a jury returned unanimous guilty verdicts on all counts in the double-murder trial of Alex Murdaugh.
It looks like we may be hearing from key figures in the prosecution team shortly, as microphones are assembled outside the court in South Carolina.
We'll bring you the latest.
A strangely calm Alex Murdaugh
Holly Honderich
BBC News, Washington
Andrew J Whitaker/The Post and Courier/PoolCopyright: Andrew J Whitaker/The Post and Courier/Pool
Over two days of testimony, Alex Murdaugh was intensely emotional, weeping and rocking back and forth in his chair.
But tonight, facing up to life in prison for the murders of his wife and son, he appeared strangely calm, looking ahead impassively.
It was his son, Buster - the only other surviving member of their immediate family - who looked truly devastated.
Mistrial motion overruled
Judge Clifton Newman overruled a defence motion to file a mistrial earlier tonight.
Soon after the verdicts were read, Alex Murdaugh's lawyers renewed their previous objections, the Post and Courier newspaper reported.
“The evidence of guilt is overwhelming, and I deny the motion,” Judge Newman ruled, the newspaper reported.
Who were the key people in the case?
Alex Murdaugh, the fourth generation of a local legal dynasty, was a wealthy and powerful lawyer before his life unravelled.
Maggie Murdaugh, Alex’s wife, was said to be kind and fun-loving, a devoted mother who loved her sons. The court found Alex Murdaugh shot and killed her at age 52 in June 2021.
Paul Murdaugh, aka “Paul Paul” was the younger of the Murdaugh’s sons. At the time of his murder, at age 22, he was facing three charges all related to a 2019 boat wreck, including an accusation that he was driving under the influence during the crash that killed 19-year-old Mallory Beach.
Buster Murdaugh, the elder of the Murdaugh sons, has been a constant presence at trial, even testifying in his father’s defence.
'The burden now comes to impose a sentence'
Let's recap what Judge Clifton Newman told Alex Murdaugh after the guilty verdicts were confirmed.
The judge said: "Mr Murdaugh you now having been found guilty... the burden now comes upon the court to impose a sentence, given the lateness of the hour and the victim's rights that must be taken into consideration and complied with under the Victims Bill of Rights... we will defer sentencing to a later date.
"The minimum is 30 years the maximum is life imprisonment ... On the weapons charge, the sentence is up to five years which has to be concurrent if a life sentence is imposed."
At the scene: Hush fell outside court
Kayla Epstein
Reporting from South Carolina
A hush fell outside the courthouse as journalists, spectators, and residents listened to the court declare the verdict: Guilty.
The decision echoed across smartphone screens, all fixated to a court live stream. A handful of people who had rushed from their homes as the news broke gasped, held their hands to their mouths.
Meanwhile, a wall of reporters lined the walkway where Murdaugh was expected to exit the courthouse, waiting for him to emerge one final time.
Judge thanks jurors after six-week stint
Judge Clifton Newman, the steady guide through a drama-filled trial, is thanking the jurors for their weeks of service.
"You've stepped up to the plate and done a great job," he says of the jurors.
"The jury is dismissed."
Due to the high-profile nature of the court the juror's identities were concealed - photos and videos from inside the courtroom had to keep them anonymous.
But now, Judge Newman tells the jurors they are free to discuss the trial with anyone they like, including media.
Court to return tomorrow for sentencing
Alex Murdaugh will be returned to the custody of the Colleton County Sheriff's Department until his sentencing tomorrow at 09:30 local time (14:30 GMT).
While he could face life in prison for his crimes, the death penalty is off the table.
Watch the moment Murdaugh learned his fate
The defendant stood impassively in the hushed court as he was convicted of murder.
After six weeks of trial, a high-speed verdict
Holly Honderich
BBC News, Washington
The case against Alex Murdaugh was thorough - 60 witnesses over 28 days.
Jurors were inundated with an overwhelming amount of evidence: forensic timelines, mobile phone and GPS data, ballistics studies and often emotional testimony from Mr Murdaugh's family and friends.
And yet, the jurors were able to come to an unanimous decision within hours. They did not even take a dinner break.
It's a surprising and rapid end to what has become a bizarre and twisted saga, with Mr Murdaugh at the centre.
'Was this your verdict, is this still your verdict?'
Each of the twelve jurors is now being asked if this was their verdict, and if it is still their verdict.
All twelve answer simply: "Yes."
Post update
After just three hours of deliberation, the jury has found Alex Murdaugh guilty on all four charges: the murders of Maggie and Paul and two weapons charges.
Alex Murdaugh stares straight ahead as the verdict is read, almost expressionless. His surviving son, Buster, holds his head in his hand.
BreakingPost update
The verdicts on other charges are also read out:
Indictment for possession of a weapon during commission of a violent crime - guilty
Indictment for possession of a weapon during commission of a violent crime - guilty
BreakingGuilty on all murder counts
Alex Murdaugh is on his feet. The unanimous verdict is read out:
Indictment for murder of his wife, Maggie - guilty
Indictment for murder of his son, Paul - guilty
Post update
Alex Murdaugh is sitting in the courtroom as the jury files in.
The foreman of the jury confirms a unanimous verdict has been reached.
Court called to order
The court has been called to order as the judge says he understands a verdict has been reached.
Good evening
Alex Murdaugh, the now-disbarred South Carolina lawyer who is charged with murdering his wife and son, will learn his fate in the next few moments.
Prosecutors have shown evidence to the jury that he lied about his alibi the night his wife, Maggie and son, Paul were murdered.
He has insisted his opioid addiction, which he embezzled millions of dollars from his own law firm to sustain, led him to be paranoid and lie about his whereabouts on the night of the murders.
But he took the stand during his own trial to insist to the jury that despite his lies, he did not kill his wife and son.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
Andrew J Whitaker/The Post and Courier/PoolCopyright: Andrew J Whitaker/The Post and Courier/Pool
- Alex Murdaugh, the fourth generation of a local legal dynasty, was a wealthy and powerful lawyer before his life unravelled.
- Maggie Murdaugh, Alex’s wife, was said to be kind and fun-loving, a devoted mother who loved her sons. The court found Alex Murdaugh shot and killed her at age 52 in June 2021.
- Paul Murdaugh, aka “Paul Paul” was the younger of the Murdaugh’s sons. At the time of his murder, at age 22, he was facing three charges all related to a 2019 boat wreck, including an accusation that he was driving under the influence during the crash that killed 19-year-old Mallory Beach.
- Buster Murdaugh, the elder of the Murdaugh sons, has been a constant presence at trial, even testifying in his father’s defence.
At the scene: Spectators gather in Walterboro
Kayla Epstein
Reporting from South Carolina
The word is out in Walterboro - Alex Murdaugh is guilty. Dozens of spectators have gathered around the back entrance of the courthouse where Murdaugh is expected to exit into a black van.
Regular citizens have staked out spots alongside the media, streaming the event to their family and friends on Facebook and Instagram.
Post update
We're keeping you across all the latest updates this evening after a jury returned unanimous guilty verdicts on all counts in the double-murder trial of Alex Murdaugh.
It looks like we may be hearing from key figures in the prosecution team shortly, as microphones are assembled outside the court in South Carolina.
We'll bring you the latest.
A strangely calm Alex Murdaugh
Holly Honderich
BBC News, Washington
Over two days of testimony, Alex Murdaugh was intensely emotional, weeping and rocking back and forth in his chair.
But tonight, facing up to life in prison for the murders of his wife and son, he appeared strangely calm, looking ahead impassively.
It was his son, Buster - the only other surviving member of their immediate family - who looked truly devastated.
Mistrial motion overruled
Judge Clifton Newman overruled a defence motion to file a mistrial earlier tonight.
Soon after the verdicts were read, Alex Murdaugh's lawyers renewed their previous objections, the Post and Courier newspaper reported.
“The evidence of guilt is overwhelming, and I deny the motion,” Judge Newman ruled, the newspaper reported.
Who were the key people in the case?
'The burden now comes to impose a sentence'
Let's recap what Judge Clifton Newman told Alex Murdaugh after the guilty verdicts were confirmed.
The judge said: "Mr Murdaugh you now having been found guilty... the burden now comes upon the court to impose a sentence, given the lateness of the hour and the victim's rights that must be taken into consideration and complied with under the Victims Bill of Rights... we will defer sentencing to a later date.
"The minimum is 30 years the maximum is life imprisonment ... On the weapons charge, the sentence is up to five years which has to be concurrent if a life sentence is imposed."
At the scene: Hush fell outside court
Kayla Epstein
Reporting from South Carolina
A hush fell outside the courthouse as journalists, spectators, and residents listened to the court declare the verdict: Guilty.
The decision echoed across smartphone screens, all fixated to a court live stream. A handful of people who had rushed from their homes as the news broke gasped, held their hands to their mouths.
Meanwhile, a wall of reporters lined the walkway where Murdaugh was expected to exit the courthouse, waiting for him to emerge one final time.
Judge thanks jurors after six-week stint
Judge Clifton Newman, the steady guide through a drama-filled trial, is thanking the jurors for their weeks of service.
"You've stepped up to the plate and done a great job," he says of the jurors.
"The jury is dismissed."
Due to the high-profile nature of the court the juror's identities were concealed - photos and videos from inside the courtroom had to keep them anonymous.
But now, Judge Newman tells the jurors they are free to discuss the trial with anyone they like, including media.
Court to return tomorrow for sentencing
Alex Murdaugh will be returned to the custody of the Colleton County Sheriff's Department until his sentencing tomorrow at 09:30 local time (14:30 GMT).
While he could face life in prison for his crimes, the death penalty is off the table.
Watch the moment Murdaugh learned his fate
The defendant stood impassively in the hushed court as he was convicted of murder.
After six weeks of trial, a high-speed verdict
Holly Honderich
BBC News, Washington
The case against Alex Murdaugh was thorough - 60 witnesses over 28 days.
Jurors were inundated with an overwhelming amount of evidence: forensic timelines, mobile phone and GPS data, ballistics studies and often emotional testimony from Mr Murdaugh's family and friends.
And yet, the jurors were able to come to an unanimous decision within hours. They did not even take a dinner break.
It's a surprising and rapid end to what has become a bizarre and twisted saga, with Mr Murdaugh at the centre.
'Was this your verdict, is this still your verdict?'
Each of the twelve jurors is now being asked if this was their verdict, and if it is still their verdict.
All twelve answer simply: "Yes."
Post update
After just three hours of deliberation, the jury has found Alex Murdaugh guilty on all four charges: the murders of Maggie and Paul and two weapons charges.
Alex Murdaugh stares straight ahead as the verdict is read, almost expressionless. His surviving son, Buster, holds his head in his hand.
BreakingPost update
The verdicts on other charges are also read out:
Indictment for possession of a weapon during commission of a violent crime - guilty
Indictment for possession of a weapon during commission of a violent crime - guilty
BreakingGuilty on all murder counts
Alex Murdaugh is on his feet. The unanimous verdict is read out:
Indictment for murder of his wife, Maggie - guilty
Indictment for murder of his son, Paul - guilty
Post update
Alex Murdaugh is sitting in the courtroom as the jury files in.
The foreman of the jury confirms a unanimous verdict has been reached.
Court called to order
The court has been called to order as the judge says he understands a verdict has been reached.
Good evening
Alex Murdaugh, the now-disbarred South Carolina lawyer who is charged with murdering his wife and son, will learn his fate in the next few moments.
Prosecutors have shown evidence to the jury that he lied about his alibi the night his wife, Maggie and son, Paul were murdered.
He has insisted his opioid addiction, which he embezzled millions of dollars from his own law firm to sustain, led him to be paranoid and lie about his whereabouts on the night of the murders.
But he took the stand during his own trial to insist to the jury that despite his lies, he did not kill his wife and son.