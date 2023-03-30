Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

This is a complicated story with a lot of legal jargon. Here’s a quick explanation of some terms you’ll see a lot in our upcoming coverage.

Indictment – A formal written accusation that a person has committed a crime. It typically involves felony charges, though not always.In Trump’s case, it does. The indictment is used to inform an accused person about the charges against them. Unlike regular charges brought forth by a prosecutor, an indictment is the result of a grand jury proceeding.

Grand jury – A group of citizens that hear evidence from a prosecutor ahead of a trial. Witnesses may be called to testify in front of them and evidence is shown. The grand jury listens and then votes in secret about whether they believe there is enough evidence to charge the person with a crime. A separate criminal trial with another jury awaits the indicted. Read more about a grand jury here.

Hush money – Hush money is money paid to someone in exchange for them keeping information secret, also known as a bribe. In this case, the hush money was allegedly paid to ex-film star Stormy Daniels by the former president. Hush money payments aren’t illegal but prosecutors are trying to prove that Trump falsified business records to pay them, which constitutes as a misdemeanour in New York. Prosecutors are also assessing whether or not Trump violated campaign finance laws, as the payments were made just before the 2016 presidential election, which would be a class E felony.