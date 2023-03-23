Live
TikTok boss faces tough questions at US Congress
With analysis from Technology Correspondent James Clayton and Michelle Fleury on Capitol Hill
Edited by Marianna Brady
WATCH: The fight over TikTok explained in 60 seconds
When and where to watch TikTok CEO's Congress hearing
TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew will be questioned by US lawmakers in Congress later over the app's relationship with China, what data it collects, and what it does with it.
Chew will address the powerful House Energy and Commerce Committee at 10:00 am (14:00 GMT).
We'll be bringing you the latest developments, and you will also be able to watch the questioning live by clicking the play button at the top of this page later on.
TikTok boss turns up tech bro vibe ahead of hearing
James Clayton
North America technology reporter
Shou Zi Chew is going to need to give the performance of a lifetime in front of US lawmakers later. And already, close observers have seen a change of tactic from the Singaporean.
TikTok's boss, who has had a range of senior positions in the world of finance, generally sports a suit jacket and tie.
But on Tuesday, he posted a TikTok with a very different look.
Instead of a suit, he was wearing a white T-shirt and hoodie - the uniform of the nonchalant tech founder.
The 40-year-old was suddenly speaking like a teenager too - talking of being "super excited".
"I think he's trying to give off a sort of the casual tech bro," said Caitlin Chin from the Center for Strategic and International Studies, a bipartisan think tank.
"He's actually been starting to gain a bit more of a public profile, especially leading up to this hearing."
TikTok CEO set for Capitol Hill grilling
Marianna Brady
Live reporter
TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew is set to appear for the first time before the US Congress as the prospect of a national ban on the hugely popular Chinese-owned social platform looms on the horizon.
Lawmakers on the House Energy and Commerce Committee will question Chew this morning DC time about the app’s consumer privacy and data security practices, its impact on children and its relationship with the Chinese government.
We'll be building up to the hearing in just under two hours' time with all the context and analysis you need. Stay with us.