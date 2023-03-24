Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images Biden and Trudeau on Friday morning Image caption: Biden and Trudeau on Friday morning

US president Joe Biden arrived to Ottawa, Canada’s capital city, late Thursday night.

His plane touched down at the MacDonald-Cartier International Airport, where he was greeted by Canada’s governor general Mary Simon.

The two held a bilateral meeting in a private room at the airport, after which Biden made his way to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s residence at the historic Rideau Cottage in downtown Ottawa.

There, the US president and First Lady Jill Biden met with Trudeau and his wife, Sophie.

On Friday morning, Biden began his day at the steps of Ottawa’s parliament building, where he was greeted with a red carpet flanked by US flags.

He then signed a guest book, per tradition, before he sat down for a bilateral meeting with Trudeau at the prime minister’s office.

That meeting was followed by another sit-down - this time with secretaries and ministers from the two countries.