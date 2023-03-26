Governor gives update on deadly Mississippi tornado

'Make sure federal family does whatever they can to support these communities'
Deanne Criswell, administrator from FEMA, says she spoke to
the president yesterday to update him.
She says: “He was very clear to me all the time: make sure
that the entire federal family does whatever they can to support these
communities”.
Secretary Mayorkas pledges help
Secretary Mayorkas continues: "The president has directed us to be here to assist the people of Mississippi, to be here on an enduring basis, not just on a response but in the recovery as well. We are here for the time it will take."
He warns that the frequency of severe weather events will increase and communities need to be prepared for them in the future.
'Inspiring'
Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas has just been speaking at the press conference.
He says we are here to communicate with the people of Mississippi that we are here "not just today but for the long haul".
He adds: "It is inspiring to see the people of Mississippi come together... and the people of this country come together to assist those in dire need."
Reeves 'proud to be a Mississippian'
Reeves takes a moment to personally thank volunteers.
He says: “What we’ve seen over the last 36 hours in Mississippi
the one hand has been heart-breaking to see the loss and devastation of these
communities, but on the other hand has been inspiring, and gives me great reason
for optimism, and quite frankly makes me damn proud to be a Mississippian.
“Because Mississippians have done what Mississippians do.
“In times of tragedy, in times of crisis, they stand up and
they show up, and they’re here to help themselves, help their neighbours.”
"We're going to do everything we can"
Reeves says people have lived in this community for decades and want to continue doing so.
"I can assure you we're going to do everything we can through housing and other means to get these people back in this community as quickly as we possibly can," he says.
Help is on the way
Governor Reeves begins by thanking President Biden and assures people "help is on the way".
Press conference starts
The press conference is now under way with Governor Tate Reeves sharing the latest on the situation in Mississippi.
Footage shows the moment tornado strikes Mississippi school
Shocking video surveillance footage shows the moment the tornado hit a school in Mississippi.
Debris can be seen flying along a corridor and wiring coming loose at Amory High School.
Overturned homes and cars - photos show devastation
It has overturned homes, cars and mountains of rubble in its
wake.
The town of Rolling Fork, where one fifth of residents live below
the poverty line, was virtually destroyed on Friday.
Governor discusses tornado response
It has been a busy couple of days for Mississippi state
governor Tate Reeves, who has travelled to some of the areas most affected by tornado.
He’s been sharing updates from on the ground on his Twitter page since the storms first hit.
The governor has been leading a briefing at the state’s
emergency management agency headquarters today alongside State Senator Roger
Wicker, House Representative Bennie Thompson and representatives from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).
Bottled water, hand washing stations and portable toilets have been set up to help affected residents.
There are also three shelters open across the state, with food provided by charities.
We will do everything we can to help – Biden
President Biden has declared a major emergency in the US
state and has offered "full federal support" to deal with the response.
Biden describes the scenes in Mississippi as “heartbreaking”
and says he and the First Lady are
praying for those who have lost loved ones.
“We will do everything we
can to help. We will work together to deliver the support you need to recover,
for as long as it takes,” he writes on Twitter.
Rolling Fork - a town in shock
Sophie Long
in Rolling Fork, Mississippi
As you approach Rolling Fork from the south you can
clearly see the tornado's path.
There’s a straight line of trees that have been
stripped of their branches and uprooted. Others to either side are untouched.
But there is debris strewn across the acres of farmland that surround the town,
where parts of buildings and vehicles were deposited.
In Rolling Fork itself
the extent of the devastation is still difficult to comprehend.
While
yesterday, survivors walked around, dazed, in shock, today it is hive of
activity.
The authorities say a search operation is still under way, but the
four people who were missing have now been accounted for.
The emphasis, at the
moment, is making sure people have drinking water and somewhere to sleep.
Stations have been set up outside some of the few buildings still partially
standing where people can collect water and sandwiches.
The devastation is so
great, it must be difficult to know where to begin.
Crews are working to remove
broken trees that are pinning down power lines, thousands of homes lost power during Friday’s storm.
What we know so far
Here's what we know about the situation so far:
25 people in Mississippi and one person in
Alabama have died after a tornado tore through the two states on Friday night
A state of emergency has been declared in Mississippi
Search and rescue efforts are ongoing
President Joe Biden has order federal assistance
for affected areas
The tornado hit in the middle of the night, meaning
many had not heard the alerts
Several small, rural towns have been destroyed
The town of Rolling Fork in western Mississippi has
almost entirely been destroyed. Crushed cars, bricks and glass litter the
streets
Mississippi state governor Tate Reeves has
visited several towns to meet affected residents
Welcome
Welcome to
our coverage of the latest updates on what’s been a devastating weekend in
Mississippi.
On Friday
night, the southern US state and neighbouring Alabama were hit by severe
weather. A tornado swept through the southern US states causing widespread
devastation across rural communities. At least 26 people, including a father
and his baby daughter, are now known to have died and hundreds have been left
homeless.
We’re
expecting to hear within the hour from Mississippi governor Tate Reeves who
we’re told will be holding a press conference.
Stay with us as we bring you the
latest updates from that.
25 people in Mississippi and one person in
Alabama have died after a tornado tore through the two states on Friday night
A state of emergency has been declared in Mississippi
Search and rescue efforts are ongoing
President Joe Biden has order federal assistance for affected areas
for affected areas
The tornado hit in the middle of the night, meaning
many had not heard the alerts
Several small, rural towns have been destroyed
The town of Rolling Fork in western Mississippi has
almost entirely been destroyed. Crushed cars, bricks and glass litter the streets
streets
Mississippi state governor Tate Reeves has
visited several towns to meet affected residents
It has overturned homes, cars and mountains of rubble in its wake.
The town of Rolling Fork, where one fifth of residents live below the poverty line, was virtually destroyed on Friday.
