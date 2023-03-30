Gwyneth Paltrow ski trial jury to hear final arguments

Welcome to the final day of the celebrity ski crash court case of the century.

It’s been eight days of technical and specific expert witness testimony to figure out who crashed into who, and what injuries could happen if someone was rammed into on the ski slopes.

There have been sprinkles of entertaining testimony with Paltrow and Sanderson taking the stand and providing court watchers with some memorable one liners.

Both the plaintiff and the defence will finish submitting evidence by this morning, and then the defence will formally rest their case in front of the jury.

The plaintiffs have indicated that they may be calling at least one rebuttal witness to the stand this morning.

Then it will be time for the grand final: closing arguments. Each side will have about an hour to make their final case before the fate is handed to the jury.

We don’t know how long jury deliberations will take. Sometimes it’s an hour, sometimes its week.

But the jury has been patient listening to some dry cross examination and they look a little bored and a little frustrated at times, so we can only imagine they will want to come to a decision sooner, than later.