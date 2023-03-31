Hello and welcome to our live coverage as a fierce tornado strikes the US city of Little Rock, Arkansas. The twister in the southern state comes amid severe storm and tornado warnings across several states. Widespread damage in Little Rock has been reported, with pictures from the city showing buildings destroyed and cars overturned. Reports of injuries are so far unconfirmed.
