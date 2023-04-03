Police outside Manhattan Criminal Court
Trump flying to New York on eve of court appearance

Edited by Alexandra Fouché and Jamie Whitehead

  1. Trump prepares to fly to New York on eve of court appearance

    Alexandra Fouché

    Live reporter

    Welcome to our live coverage as Donald Trump prepares to make his way from his Florida home, accompanied by secret service agents, to New York - ahead of his historic court appearance tomorrow.

    It'll be the first time a former president has appeared in court facing criminal charges.

    There's still a lot we don't know about what will happen - including whether tomorrow's proceedings will be televised.

    Stick with us as we bring with you all the latest events and reaction. Jamie Whitehead is also editing, and we are joined by writers Laura Gozzi, Sam Hancock. Beth Timmins and Ece Goksedef.

