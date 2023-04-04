Police in New York are on high alert ahead of Trump’s court hearing. There are barricades around Trump Tower and the court building where the former president will appear later, and many streets in the area will also be closed. Other courtrooms in the building will be shut for Trump’s appearance. Plus, there are “dozens upon dozens” of secret agents deployed to the area. New York Mayor Eric Adams warned on Monday that people protesting violently during Trump’s court appearance would be arrested and held accountable - “no matter who you are”.
Live Reporting
Edited by Dulcie Lee
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Latest Post
ReutersCopyright: Reuters
In Pictures: The scene as Trump arrived in New York
Heightened security in New York
Police in New York are on high alert ahead of Trump’s court hearing.
There are barricades around Trump Tower and the court building where the former president will appear later, and many streets in the area will also be closed.
Other courtrooms in the building will be shut for Trump’s appearance.
Plus, there are “dozens upon dozens” of secret agents deployed to the area.
New York Mayor Eric Adams warned on Monday that people protesting violently during Trump’s court appearance would be arrested and held accountable - “no matter who you are”.
The story so far... in 100 words
Donald Trump is due to appear in court later today after being indicted in New York last week.
A payment to ex-porn star Stormy Daniels is at the heart of the case.
Daniels says she had an affair with Trump in 2006, which he denies.
Trump's former lawyer, Michael Cohen, paid Daniels $130,000 (£100,000) to keep quiet before the 2016 US election.
The case likely revolves around how this was recorded. The payment may violate election finance laws.
Trump will be fingerprinted and brought before a judge.
The exact charges are not yet known but will be disclosed in court.
A historic day in New York
Dulcie Lee
Live reporter
Hello and welcome. We begin today’s live coverage with Donald Trump due to attend court in New York in a criminal case related to hush money paid to a former porn star.
It’s a historic day, as no sitting or former US president has been inside a courtroom to answer criminal charges before.
This afternoon’s appearance is very much the first stage - where Trump will formally hear the charges against him and enter a plea.
There’s still a lot we don’t know - including at what time exactly the former president will leave Trump Tower, accompanied by his secret service detail, before making his way to court.
I’m joined by my colleagues Marita Moloney, Laura Gozzi and Jasmine Andersson in London, so stick with us as we take your through every twist and turn.