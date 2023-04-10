Video content Video caption: Kentucky governor: 'I lost a close friend today' Kentucky governor: 'I lost a close friend today'

Governor Beshear is also speaking at the news briefing.

He thanks the officers who made it to the scene "in a matter of minutes". One officer is in surgery "because he took action to protect the people of Louisville," Beshear says.

"This is awful. I have a very close friend who didn't make it today," he says, his voice breaking.

"We've got to wrap our arms around these families," the governor says.

"Our bodies and our minds are not meant to go through these types of tragedies," he says.

He encourages "people who are hurting today" to "get the help they need" with "love and compassion".

"I do believe this is a safe community," he says.