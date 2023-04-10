We've just been hearing from Louisville's local authorities, as the city recovers from a deadly mass shooting.
In pictures: Louisville bank shooting
'Without a doubt, their actions saved lives'
Mayor Craig Greenberg asks people to pray for those injured in hospital, and thanks all of the first responders.
"Brave heroic men and women of LMPD [Louisville Metro Police Department]," he adds.
Greenberg commends their prompt response to the emergency call, and says "without a doubt their actions saved lives".
Governor tearful as he says he knew one of the victims
Governor Beshear is also speaking at the news briefing.
He thanks the officers who made it to the scene "in a matter of minutes". One officer is in surgery "because he took action to protect the people of Louisville," Beshear says.
"This is awful. I have a very close friend who didn't make it today," he says, his voice breaking.
"We've got to wrap our arms around these families," the governor says.
"Our bodies and our minds are not meant to go through these types of tragedies," he says.
He encourages "people who are hurting today" to "get the help they need" with "love and compassion".
"I do believe this is a safe community," he says.
Community 'will come together' - mayor
We're now hearing from Mayor Craig Greenberg, who says authorities will know more in the coming days.
"We will come together as a community to work to prevent these horrific acts of gun violence from continuing here and around the state," Greenberg says.
"We are a safer community, we are a stronger community" thanks to the work of police officers.
BreakingGunman was previous employee at bank - police
"We believe this is a lone gunman involved in this that did have a connection to the bank... It appears he was a previous employee," deputy police chief Paul Humphrey says.
Police officer among eight being treated
Eight people are currently being treated, including a police officer, police told a news conference in Louisville.
Dept Chief Humphrey says the heroic response of officers made sure no more people were seriously injured.
Police press conference taking place
Louisville Metropolitan Police are holding a news conference now, we'll bring you the latest as we get it.
Louisville mayor says shooting was "tragic"
Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg has shared the latest police updates about the shooting, which he said was "tragic".
The police, who have been joined by FBI agents, confirmed the shooting happened at the Old National Bank in Kentucky's largest city.
There is no update yet on the six injured people, who have been taken to the University of Louisville hospital.
Kentucky governor heads to the scene
Governor Andy Beshear tweeted to say he was travelling to the scene of the shooting.
He urged people to "pray for all of the families impacted and for the city of Louisville".
In pictures: Police in Louisville respond to shooting
There's obviously a huge security operation in Louisville, Kentucky, now. Here are some of the latest pictures from the scene:
WATCH: Officer confirms shooter is dead
Louisville police have held a brief news conference, in which they confirmed the shooter was dead.
He also said the investigation is ongoing and asked the public to stay away from the area.
Louisville police say shooter "neutralised"
The official Louisville Metro Police Department Twitter account has confirmed there is no longer an "active aggressor threat".
The Tweet states: "The suspected shooter has been neutralized".
Local leaders respond to Louisville shooting
Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear has said he is heading to the scene of the shooting.
"Please pray for all of the families impacted and for the city of Louisville," he added.
The city's mayor, Craig Greenberg, also arrived in the area shortly after the shooting.
WATCH: Police at the scene of the shooting
What do we know so far?
Police say the shooting took place at a bank in the city.
Speaking at a news conference moments ago, they said six people have been injured and taken to local hospitals - a police officer is among them.
The shooter is dead. It is unclear what led to his death.
Members of the public have been asked to stay away from a part of East Main.
Video from the area appears to show heavily armed police cordoning off a commercial property in the area.
BreakingFive dead in Kentucky shooting
Five people have been killed and six wounded in a mass shooting in the US city of Louisville, Kentucky, police confirm.
We'll bring you more on this story as we get it.