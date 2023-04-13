We're hearing from General Pat Ryder, who is giving a briefing at the Pentagon.
Gen Ryder says they are aware of press reports regarding a potential suspect, but because this is an ongoing investigation he cannot comment.
Due to the ongoing nature of the investigation, he refers those listening to his address to the Department of Justice and the information they can make available.
He adds that defence secretary Lloyd Austin has said the department is taking the issue very seriously.
He says that just because classified information has been posted publicly, that does not mean the information has now been de-classified, so he cannot address what's in the leaks.
Gen Ryder also says that confirming or denying any of the information would be compromising.
What do we know about the alleged leaker?
The suspect in the leak is named Jack Teixera, US officials have told CBS News, the BBC’s US partner.
The New York Times has identified Teixera as being a 21-year-old member of the intelligence wing of the Massachusetts Air National Guard.
According to the newspaper and various other US media outlets, Teixera was the leader of an online gaming chat group. It was here that he is believed to have leaked the files.
On Wednesday, the Washington Post also published an interview with a member of the chat room where the documents initially appeared, who described the leaker as a young gun enthusiast in his early to mid-20s who works at a military base.
The FBI and other US officials have so far not commented publicly on Teixera.
Read more about what we know about the suspect here.
Welcome to our live coverage
Welcome to our live coverage.
If you’re just joining us, we’ve just learned from our US partner CBS News that Jack Teixeira is the man suspected of leaking highly sensitive US defence and intelligence documents.
The documents included sensitive information about the war in Ukraine, as well as on US allies and adversaries across the globe.
US defence officials have described the leak as a “very serious risk” to national security.
Stay with us for more updates on the leak and the search for the suspect.
