We're hearing from General Pat Ryder, who is giving a briefing at the Pentagon.

Gen Ryder says they are aware of press reports regarding a potential suspect, but because this is an ongoing investigation he cannot comment.

Due to the ongoing nature of the investigation, he refers those listening to his address to the Department of Justice and the information they can make available.

He adds that defence secretary Lloyd Austin has said the department is taking the issue very seriously.

He says that just because classified information has been posted publicly, that does not mean the information has now been de-classified, so he cannot address what's in the leaks.

Gen Ryder also says that confirming or denying any of the information would be compromising.