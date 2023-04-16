Governor Kay Ivey, who last year signed into law a protection of the right to own guns in the state, has tweeted her condolences.
She said on Twitter: "This morning, I grieve with the people of Dadeville and my fellow Alabamians. Violent crime has NO place in our state, and we are staying closely updated by law enforcement as details emerge."
Where was the shooting?
Dadeville, Alabama is a rural town located in Tallapoosa County in the east of Alabama.
It has a population of about 3,200 people.
We know the shooting occurred at the Mahogany Masterpiece Dance Studio at a 16th birthday party and are hearing that most of the victims were teenagers.
Starting our live coverage
Marianna Brady
Live reporter
At least four people were killed and several injured in a mass shooting in the US state of Alabama on Saturday night.
The shooting occurred at a 16th birthday party in the city of Dadeville.
We're expecting to hear the latest details from officials at the top of the hour.
We'll be bringing you the latest news, stay with us.
