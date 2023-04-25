Reuters Copyright: Reuters Donald Trump could face stiff competition from Florida Governor Ron DeSantis in the race to be the Republican presidential candidate Image caption: Donald Trump could face stiff competition from Florida Governor Ron DeSantis in the race to be the Republican presidential candidate

Several Republicans have already come forward to announce their intention to run for the party nomination in 2024. At the top of the list is former President Donald Trump, who said last November he would run once again to "make America great and glorious again".

The former president could face stiff competition from Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who has not formally announced his candidacy but is viewed by many as the most likely to face off against Trump.

Former Vice President Mike Pence is also seen as a contender. He recently told CBS News he would decide before June whether to run.

Others who have already signalled their intention to enter the race include Nikki Haley, a former US ambassador to the United Nations; former two-term Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson; Tim Scott, the only black Republican serving in the US Senate; and Indian-American biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy.

You can read more about the candidates here.