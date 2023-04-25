Federal elections in the US are typically held on the Tuesday after the first Monday in November.
This year, that means voters will cast their ballots on Tuesday, 5 November 2024.
There are a host of other important dates leading up to the election, including a series of caucuses in Iowa and Republican and Democratic Party conventions in July and August 2024.
Which Republicans could vie for the nomination?
Several Republicans have already come forward to announce their intention to run for the party nomination in 2024. At the top of the list is former President Donald Trump, who said last November he would run once again to "make America great and glorious again".
The former president could face stiff competition from Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who has not formally announced his candidacy but is viewed by many as the most likely to face off against Trump.
Former Vice President Mike Pence is also seen as a contender. He recently told CBS News he would decide before June whether to run.
Others who have already signalled their intention to enter the race include Nikki Haley, a former US ambassador to the United Nations; former two-term Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson; Tim Scott, the only black Republican serving in the US Senate; and Indian-American biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy.
Why Biden is unlikely to face firm challenge from Democrats
Sarah Smith
North America editor
Ever since the November mid-term elections last year, when the Democrats did surprisingly well, much better than they anticipated
they were going to, Joe Biden has had a lock on this nomination, if he wanted
it.
That’s the point at which all the other serious contenders - the governors around the country, the senior politicians - realised that they weren’t going to get a look in here.
It would be heavily frowned
upon within the party if somebody were to try and challenge him at
this point.
Will other Democrats challenge Joe Biden?
At least two other candidates have formally announced they will run against Joe Biden to be the Democratic nominee in the 2024 election, but the fringe candidates are highly unlikely to garner enough support to beat him.
Anti-vaccine conspiracy theorist Robert Kennedy Jr, the nephew of former President John F. Kennedy, is among those running.
And self-help author Marianne Williamson has also said she will challenge Biden for a second time. She dropped out of the 2020 presidential race before the primary elections.
Ever since Joe Biden defeated Donald Trump in 2020 to become president, there have been questions over whether he would seek a second term. Aged 78 when he took office in 2021, Biden was already comfortably the oldest president in US history. Now we're expecting confirmation later this morning that Biden will run again to be US president in 2024.
The announcement will not be a surprise - for months Biden has signalled he intends to run again. But recent polls suggest his decision to run is a divisive one. An NBC News poll over the weekend found that 70% of Americans, and just over half of Democrats, believe he should not run again.
Live Reporting
Edited by Alex Therrien
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
EPACopyright: EPA Analysis EPACopyright: EPA
When is the 2024 election?
Federal elections in the US are typically held on the Tuesday after the first Monday in November.
This year, that means voters will cast their ballots on Tuesday, 5 November 2024.
There are a host of other important dates leading up to the election, including a series of caucuses in Iowa and Republican and Democratic Party conventions in July and August 2024.
Which Republicans could vie for the nomination?
Several Republicans have already come forward to announce their intention to run for the party nomination in 2024. At the top of the list is former President Donald Trump, who said last November he would run once again to "make America great and glorious again".
The former president could face stiff competition from Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who has not formally announced his candidacy but is viewed by many as the most likely to face off against Trump.
Former Vice President Mike Pence is also seen as a contender. He recently told CBS News he would decide before June whether to run.
Others who have already signalled their intention to enter the race include Nikki Haley, a former US ambassador to the United Nations; former two-term Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson; Tim Scott, the only black Republican serving in the US Senate; and Indian-American biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy.
You can read more about the candidates here.
Why Biden is unlikely to face firm challenge from Democrats
Sarah Smith
North America editor
Ever since the November mid-term elections last year, when the Democrats did surprisingly well, much better than they anticipated they were going to, Joe Biden has had a lock on this nomination, if he wanted it.
That’s the point at which all the other serious contenders - the governors around the country, the senior politicians - realised that they weren’t going to get a look in here.
It would be heavily frowned upon within the party if somebody were to try and challenge him at this point.
Will other Democrats challenge Joe Biden?
At least two other candidates have formally announced they will run against Joe Biden to be the Democratic nominee in the 2024 election, but the fringe candidates are highly unlikely to garner enough support to beat him.
Anti-vaccine conspiracy theorist Robert Kennedy Jr, the nephew of former President John F. Kennedy, is among those running.
And self-help author Marianne Williamson has also said she will challenge Biden for a second time. She dropped out of the 2020 presidential race before the primary elections.
You can read more about the candidates here.
All eyes on Biden - welcome to our live coverage
Alex Therrien
Live reporter
Ever since Joe Biden defeated Donald Trump in 2020 to become president, there have been questions over whether he would seek a second term. Aged 78 when he took office in 2021, Biden was already comfortably the oldest president in US history. Now we're expecting confirmation later this morning that Biden will run again to be US president in 2024.
The announcement will not be a surprise - for months Biden has signalled he intends to run again. But recent polls suggest his decision to run is a divisive one. An NBC News poll over the weekend found that 70% of Americans, and just over half of Democrats, believe he should not run again.
Stay with us for the latest updates and analysis.