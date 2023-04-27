Jerry Springer, era-defining talk show host, dies aged 79

Jerry
Springer realised early on that he enjoyed being in the limelight.
He
started his professional life working in politics, having studied both
political science and law at university.
After graduating,
he worked on the presidential campaign for none other than Robert F Kennedy.
By the early 1970s Springer had propelled himself into politics, serving on Cincinnati's city council. He had to resign after a controversy involving prostitution, but was back a year later.
He served as the city's mayor from 1977-78, but after a failed bid as governor of Ohio, he switched his sights to TV journalism.
He became a reporter at a local TV station, worked his way up to anchor and went on to win seven Emmy awards for his work.
By 1991, he was hosting The Jerry Springer Show. Intially positioned as a political show, it faltered, until it changed tack, focusing on the controversial topics it became famous for, such as adultery, resulting in physical fights, swearing and confrontation.
The rest is history.
Oh, the nostalgia
Tiffany Wertheimer
Live reporter
Jerry! Jerry!
I can still hear it now – not only blaring through the TV screen, but also in class at school around the year 2000.
Whenever any sort of conflict happened – no matter how small – that was the antagonising call out from us teenagers born in the 1980s.
In Australia, my home country, it was broadcast in the middle of the day. When we were lucky, a teacher would let us stay in a classroom at lunchtime where we’d gape in awe at the tumultuous personal conflicts aired on TV.
As an adult, I now understand the criticism that vulnerable people may have been exploited for the show.
But as a teenager, it was incredibly entertaining. Along with Seinfeld at 7pm every night, The Jerry Springer Show is still nostalgic for me all these years later, as I imagine it is for many of you.
Who was Jerry Springer?
The talk show host was best known for the eponymous Jerry Springer show, which ran in the US from 1991 until 2018.
The controversial series featured participants laying out their dysfunctional relationships - generally with romantic partners or family members - in excruciating detail in front of an audience, with Springer mediating.
It became famous worldwide for its chaotic segments laying bare colourful cheating claims, often revealing the results of disputed paternity tests - including elated reactions in the form of celebratory dances - live on air.
But the show was also dogged by criticism that it exploited vulnerable and working class people's domestic troubles, as well as mocking them for other's entertainment.
The programme was the inspiration for the UK's equally explosive The Jeremy Kyle Show, which ran on ITV between 2005 and 2019.
Before he entered the TV industry, Springer's varied career included roles as a political reporter and commentator, serving as the mayor of Cincinnati in Ohio and as a political campaign adviser to Robert F Kennedy.
Family releases statement
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Jerry Springer’s family have released a statement confirming that the TV host has died aged 79.
"Jerry’s
ability to connect with people was at the heart of his success in everything he
tried whether that was politics, broadcasting or just joking with people on the
street who wanted a photo or a word,” said Jene Galvin, a lifelong friend and
spokesperson for the family.
Quote Message: He’s irreplaceable and his loss hurts immensely, but memories of his intellect, heart and humour will live on.
He’s irreplaceable and his loss hurts immensely, but memories of his intellect, heart and humour will live on.
Welcome to our live coverage
Talk show host Jerry Springer has died at the age of 79.
A family statement said Springer died peacefully at
his home in the suburbs of Chicago today.
Hit programme The Jerry Springer Show
was a mainstay of popular culture for nearly three decades.
Studio audiences famously chanted “Jerry, Jerry”
during his talk-show interviews.
Stay with us as we bring you tributes and reaction to the death
of one of the most controversial icons in American television history.
Live Reporting
Edited by Marianna Brady
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
How Springer switched from politics to television
Helen Bushby
Entertainment reporter
Jerry Springer realised early on that he enjoyed being in the limelight.
He started his professional life working in politics, having studied both political science and law at university.
After graduating, he worked on the presidential campaign for none other than Robert F Kennedy.
By the early 1970s Springer had propelled himself into politics, serving on Cincinnati's city council. He had to resign after a controversy involving prostitution, but was back a year later.
He served as the city's mayor from 1977-78, but after a failed bid as governor of Ohio, he switched his sights to TV journalism.
He became a reporter at a local TV station, worked his way up to anchor and went on to win seven Emmy awards for his work.
By 1991, he was hosting The Jerry Springer Show. Intially positioned as a political show, it faltered, until it changed tack, focusing on the controversial topics it became famous for, such as adultery, resulting in physical fights, swearing and confrontation.
The rest is history.
Oh, the nostalgia
Tiffany Wertheimer
Live reporter
Jerry! Jerry!
I can still hear it now – not only blaring through the TV screen, but also in class at school around the year 2000.
Whenever any sort of conflict happened – no matter how small – that was the antagonising call out from us teenagers born in the 1980s.
In Australia, my home country, it was broadcast in the middle of the day. When we were lucky, a teacher would let us stay in a classroom at lunchtime where we’d gape in awe at the tumultuous personal conflicts aired on TV.
As an adult, I now understand the criticism that vulnerable people may have been exploited for the show.
But as a teenager, it was incredibly entertaining. Along with Seinfeld at 7pm every night, The Jerry Springer Show is still nostalgic for me all these years later, as I imagine it is for many of you.
Who was Jerry Springer?
The talk show host was best known for the eponymous Jerry Springer show, which ran in the US from 1991 until 2018.
The controversial series featured participants laying out their dysfunctional relationships - generally with romantic partners or family members - in excruciating detail in front of an audience, with Springer mediating.
It became famous worldwide for its chaotic segments laying bare colourful cheating claims, often revealing the results of disputed paternity tests - including elated reactions in the form of celebratory dances - live on air.
But the show was also dogged by criticism that it exploited vulnerable and working class people's domestic troubles, as well as mocking them for other's entertainment.
The programme was the inspiration for the UK's equally explosive The Jeremy Kyle Show, which ran on ITV between 2005 and 2019.
Before he entered the TV industry, Springer's varied career included roles as a political reporter and commentator, serving as the mayor of Cincinnati in Ohio and as a political campaign adviser to Robert F Kennedy.
Family releases statement
Jerry Springer’s family have released a statement confirming that the TV host has died aged 79.
"Jerry’s ability to connect with people was at the heart of his success in everything he tried whether that was politics, broadcasting or just joking with people on the street who wanted a photo or a word,” said Jene Galvin, a lifelong friend and spokesperson for the family.
Welcome to our live coverage
Talk show host Jerry Springer has died at the age of 79.
A family statement said Springer died peacefully at his home in the suburbs of Chicago today.
Hit programme The Jerry Springer Show was a mainstay of popular culture for nearly three decades.
Studio audiences famously chanted “Jerry, Jerry” during his talk-show interviews.
Stay with us as we bring you tributes and reaction to the death of one of the most controversial icons in American television history.