Jerry Springer, era-defining talk show host, dies aged 79

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

Jerry Springer realised early on that he enjoyed being in the limelight.

He started his professional life working in politics, having studied both political science and law at university.

After graduating, he worked on the presidential campaign for none other than Robert F Kennedy.

By the early 1970s Springer had propelled himself into politics, serving on Cincinnati's city council. He had to resign after a controversy involving prostitution, but was back a year later.

He served as the city's mayor from 1977-78, but after a failed bid as governor of Ohio, he switched his sights to TV journalism.

He became a reporter at a local TV station, worked his way up to anchor and went on to win seven Emmy awards for his work.

By 1991, he was hosting The Jerry Springer Show. Intially positioned as a political show, it faltered, until it changed tack, focusing on the controversial topics it became famous for, such as adultery, resulting in physical fights, swearing and confrontation.

The rest is history.