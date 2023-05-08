E Jean Carroll
Closing arguments to begin at Trump's civil rape trial

With Nada Tawfik and Madeline Halpert reporting from court in New York City

Edited by Brandon Livesay

All times stated are UK

  1. Welcome

    Brandon Livesay

    Live editor

    Good morning and welcome to our live coverage of the E Jean Carroll civil rape and defamation trial against former president Donald Trump.

    We will hear closing arguments from both legal teams today in what will be a busy hearing at the New York City courtroom.

    A verdict from the jury is expected tomorrow, but we will be keeping across all developments.

    Nada Tawfik and Madeline Halpert are in court bringing us the latest updates, alongside US digital reporter Brandon Drenon and myself.

