For context, prosecutors have said Santos lied about earning $750,000 (£590k) from his company, the Devolder Organization.

Court documents allege he had falsely claimed to have received between $1m (£790k) and $5m (£3.95m) in dividends from the company.

“These assertions were false. Santos had not received from the Devolder Organization the reported amounts of salary or dividends," prosecutors said.

Prosecutors said Santos also falsely claimed he had a chequing account with deposits of between $100,001 (£79k) and $250,000 (£197k); and a savings account with deposits of between $1m and $5m.