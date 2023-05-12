Jordan Neely, a homeless man, was pinned to the ground by Daniel Penny and restrained for several minutes on a New York Subway on 1 May.

Neely had been shouting at other subway passengers and asking for money, witnesses said, though there is no indication he physically attacked anyone in the subway car.

Neely was later found unconscious in the carriage and taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead. His death resulted from compression of the neck, the city's medical examiner ruled.

Penny was initially questioned by police and then released on the day of Neely's death.

But video of the altercation filmed by a bystander set off protests, and the Manhattan district attorney's office soon launched an investigation.

The video, captured by a freelance journalist on the train, shows the former US Marine holding Neely around the neck for two minutes and 55 seconds.