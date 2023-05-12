Jordan Neely, a homeless man, was pinned to the ground by Daniel Penny and restrained for several minutes on a New York Subway on 1 May. Neely had been shouting at other subway passengers and asking for money, witnesses said, though there is no indication he physically attacked anyone in the subway car. Neely was later found unconscious in the carriage and taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead. His death resulted from compression of the neck, the city's medical examiner ruled. Penny was initially questioned by police and then released on the day of Neely's death. But video of the altercation filmed by a bystander set off protests, and the Manhattan district attorney's office soon launched an investigation. The video, captured by a freelance journalist on the train, shows the former US Marine holding Neely around the neck for two minutes and 55 seconds.
Watch: New Yorkers react to Neely's death on subway
What happened on the subway?
Watch: Daniel Penny surrenders to police
The former US Marine turned himself in to police early Friday morning.
At court
Madeline Halpert
Reporting from court
I’ve just arrived at Manhattan criminal court this morning, where Daniel Penny is expected to be arraigned at some point today.
Media line the streets outside court, but the expected protestors have yet to arrive.
There is a small memorial dedicated to Jordan Neely across from the courthouse with a picture of him from his time as a Michael Jackson impersonator.
Next to it, a sign urges officials to prosecute Penny.
Welcome to our live coverage
Marianna Brady
Live reporter
We’re covering the arraignment of Daniel Penny.
The former US Marine has turned himself into authorities and will be charged with manslaughter after he placed a fellow passenger in a fatal chokehold on the New York subway.
The 24-year-old is accused of causing the death of Jordan Neely, 30, in a train carriage on 1 May.
His lawyers said he could not have known his actions to subdue Neely would lead to his death.
Neely, who was asking people for money on the train, was pinned to the ground and put in a chokehold for several minutes.
His death has sparked protests and calls for New York to address homelessness.