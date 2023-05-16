Reuters Copyright: Reuters Mark Zuckerberg testified at the House Financial Services Committee Image caption: Mark Zuckerberg testified at the House Financial Services Committee

I’ve watched a few tech leaders get a grilling from US congress - some of them handle it better than others but none of them get an easy ride.

The questions can be ferocious and they can also be difficult to follow. In some sessions representatives get a maximum of six minutes to ask each individual question and some of them seem determined to make the most of every single second.

Then there are the varying levels of understanding of the tech sector and how it works.

One Senator memorably didn’t seem to know how Facebook had made its vast amounts of money when it was Meta boss Mark Zuckerberg’s turn to testify.

“Senator, we run ads,” Zuckerberg famously replied, with a hint of a smile.

Stick around long enough and you might find yourself marvelling at the thought processes of some of the lawmakers, but make no mistake, this is still a lion’s den.

The Financial Times described TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew’s recent five hour-long appearance as a “bipartisan pummelling”.

Very few people understand the inner workings of ChatGPT, but today is the US’s opportunity to press its creator on its impact, its potential, and what is being done to keep it safe. And the world will be listening.