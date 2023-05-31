Nasa UFO team holds public meeting ahead of report

Nasa's research into UAPs is limited by the number of sensors it has available.

This is partly the result of the fact that there are privacy concerns on the part of the US public.

"We can point the largest collection apparatus in the entire globe at any point we want," says Sean Kirkpatrick.

"A lot of what we have is around the continental United States," he adds.

"Most people...don't like it when we point our entire collection apparatus at your backyard.

“It's not allowed."