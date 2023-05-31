Nasa UFO team holds public meeting ahead of report

'Most people don't like when we point at their backyards'
Nasa's research into UAPs is
limited by the number of sensors it has available.
This is partly the result of the
fact that there are privacy concerns on the part of the US public.
"We can point the largest
collection apparatus in the entire globe at any point we want," says Sean
Kirkpatrick.
"A lot of what we have is
around the continental United States," he adds.
"Most people...don't like it
when we point our entire collection apparatus at your backyard.
“It's not allowed."
New 'UAP' video released - or not?
The panel has just been shown a newly-released video showing a series of
dots moving across the night sky.
The video was taken by a P-3 naval aircraft in the Western US, which was
unable to intercept the objects.
Sean Kirkpatrick, the director of the All-domain Anomaly Resolution
Office (AARO) said there was no "oddity" about them, "except
that they weren't able to catch them".
The objects, it turned out, where much further away than the aircraft
thought.
Later on, it was discovered the lights belonged to commercial aircraft going
to a major airport.
The incident,
Kirkpatrick said, shows that even highly trained-personnel can misperceive UAP.
Where have UAPs been spotted ?
This is a Nasa graphic which shows trends in sightings of UAPs.
Observatory confused microwave with radio bursts
UAP-related data is often difficult to interpret and decipher - and in
some cases can be easily skewed.
Spergel says that's what happened in Australia, where researchers
mistook a microwave for radio bursts.
"They had really strange structure. People couldn't figure out what
was going on. Then they start to notice a lot of them bunched together around
lunch time," he says.
"What had
happened was that the people in the observatory would heat up their lunch in
the microwave," Spergel adds. "It produced a burst of radio signals
that was picked up by sensitive detectors."
'Stigma among people reporting UAP sightings'
Commercial pilots are very reluctant to report anomalies, says David
Spergel, chair of the Nasa team looking into UAPs.
Overall these cases are underreported, he says, because "there is a
stigma among people reporting UAP sightings."
“One of our goals is to remove the stigma,” he adds, “because there is a
need for high quality data to address important questions about UAPs.”
Classified vs unclassified data
Nasa's research into UAPs relies on unclassified data that can be
released to the public.
Classified data, according to Nasa associate administrator Nicola Fox,
is often kept secret because of the "sensor platforms" involved on
the side of the US military.
"If a fighter jet took a picture of the Statue of Liberty, than that
would be classified," she said. "Not because of the picture, but
because of the sensors on the plane."
Unclassified data
also allows NASA to "communicate openly" within the organisation,
across the scientific community and with the public.
'Harassment of scientists studying UAPs'
Scientists working on the study of UAPs have faced harassment online
because they are studying this topic.
Dr Nicola Fox from
Nasa says this is "disheartening" and that it stigmatises the UAP
field of study.
The public have a
right to know what is happening, she says, and the harassment of these
scientists hinders that.
'The demand for answers is strong'
Speaking at the beginning of the event, Evans noted that the agency is
aware of widespread public interest in UAPs.
Publicly available and transparent research, he added, aims for
"open and honest" dialogue with the public.
"The demand
for answers is strong," he said, adding that scientific data is key to
"separate fact from fiction."
'Concerns about the safety of our skies'
Dan Evans from Nasa’s Science Mission Directorate is explaining why the
space agency is looking at the presence of unidentified anomalous phenomena
(UAPs).
One reason, he says, is that they “raise concerns about the safety of
our skies”.
"We have to determine if they pose any risks to air safety, to
ensure our skies remain safe."
The meeting is underway
Nasa's first ever public meeting on Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena is underway, stay with us as we bring you all the key updates and don't forget you can watch it live at the top of this page.
What’s in a name? UAP, Nasa’s new term for UFOs
Ask anyone how E.T. made it to planet Earth, they would probably tell
you that he made the voyage in a UFO, or an Unidentified Flying Object.
However, Nasa has a new word for it.
They’re calling them UAPs, or Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena.
The National Aeronautics and Space Administration made the switch “to be
consistent with the National Defense Authorisation Act (NDAA),” according to a
list of FAQ on the organisation’s website.
The word
“anomalous” replaces the term for flying in the three-word acronym, which
broadens the scope of what the independent study group may consider as unusual.
How did we get here?
Public fascination with flying saucers, glowing lights and otherworldly
aircrafts has been ongoing for generations.
US
public hearings into the issue began in 1966, when Republican congressman
- and future president - Gerald Ford convened a pair of hearings to
discuss UFO sightings following one in Michigan that was observed by more
than 40 people, including a dozen policemen.
In
1969, an Air Force investigation into UFOs called Project Blue Book closed
after determining that no flying object had ever been confirmed or deemed
a threat to US national security.
Blast
forward to 2017, when US media reported on the Pentagon's secretive
efforts to probe testimony from pilots and other US military members who
had reported seeing strange objects in the sky.
In
2020, a Covid relief bill signed by Donald Trump included a provision
requiring US intelligence agencies to deliver an unclassified report on
UAP within 180 days.
Hundreds of unidentified anomalous phenomena (UAP) sightings are reported every year - many of
which go unreported in the news or are ultimately explained.
In a notable recent case from 2004 that was caught on video, two
US Navy fighter pilots filmed a round object hovering above the water about 100
miles (160 km) out into the Pacific Ocean.
Two other videos filmed in 2015 show objects moving through the
air, one of which was spinning.
In one, a pilot is heard saying: "Look at that thing, dude!
It's rotating!"
The Pentagon has maintained that these instances remain
unexplained.
In another incident in early 2021, an American Airlines pilot flying between the US cities of Cincinnati and Phoenix reported a “long cylindrical object that almost looked like a cruise missile” moving at high speeds.
Air traffic controllers later confirmed that no other aircraft were reported in the area and that it is unsure what the object was.
A similar incident in 2018 was reported nearly simultaneously by an American Airlines plane and private jet.
Is the truth out there?
Jamie Whitehead
Live reporter
Do aliens exist? It’s
a question that’s been asked by millions of people for thousands of years. Are
we about to get a bit closer to the answer?
Maybe.
Last year Nasa set up a panel to look at unidentified
anomalous phenomena, which it defies as "observations of events in the sky
that cannot be identified as aircraft or known natural phenomena from a
scientific perspective”.
Today, they are holding the first ever public meeting for
final deliberations on their findings before their report is released later in
the year.
Stay with our teams in Washington, DC and London as we bring
you updates on the meeting, which you can watch live at the top of this page.
In
June 2021, the US Director of National Intelligence released a
report saying it had no explanation for dozens of
unidentified flying objects related to 144 incidents
dating back to 2004.
