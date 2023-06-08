Rishi Sunak in Washington for President Biden talks

What we're building up to today is Sunak and Biden meeting later at the White House. They'll hold talks before taking questions at a news conference.

A few subjects likely to be on the agenda…

Ukraine: Sunak says the leaders will discuss longer-term security arrangements for the war-torn country

Sunak says the leaders will discuss longer-term security arrangements for the war-torn country Green subsidies: Some British ministers say Biden's massive investment in green industries is harmful to world trade. Sunak has said “subsidy races” are not a solution to hitting climate goals

Some British ministers say Biden's massive investment in green industries is harmful to world trade. Sunak has said “subsidy races” are not a solution to hitting climate goals Economic security: Sunak says the two countries need to build an alliance“that protects our economies” - Downing street says this includes protecting industries and supply chains from hostile states

Sunak says the two countries need to build an alliance“that protects our economies” - Downing street says this includes protecting industries and supply chains from hostile states Artificial intelligence: The UK will host the first global summit on AI safety in the autumn, and says the PM will work with Biden to“cement our joint leadership in the technologies of the future”

The UK will host the first global summit on AI safety in the autumn, and says the PM will work with Biden to“cement our joint leadership in the technologies of the future” Nato: There’s speculation the PM will use the opportunity to encourage Biden to back UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace to be the next Nato secretary general

And NOT on the agenda…

Free trade deal: A full-blown UK-US free trade agreement is not expected to be discussed. Instead the UK is working to establish deals with individual states as well as agreements on specific industries

