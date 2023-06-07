Tens of millions of people in North America have been warned about potentially dangerous air quality as intense wildfires burn across Canada.

Smoke blanketed large areas of Ontario and Quebec, while an orange haze hangs over much of the north-eastern US.

Some cities including Toronto and New York briefly had the worst air quality in the world overnight.

Environment Canada issued its strongest air quality warning for Ottawa on Tuesday, deeming it a "very high risk" to people's health.

In Toronto and its surrounding areas, the air quality was classified as "high risk".

Meanwhile, the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) classified the air quality in much of the north-east as "unhealthy" especially for people who already have respiratory issues.

In total, some 100m people around North America are thought to be under a form of air quality warning.