The former president is set to appear in federal court in Miami on Tuesday.
There, we'll learn more about the statutes for the charges he faces, according to David Super, a professor at Georgetown University Law Center.
But, Super cautioned, it's not yet clear whether we'll learn more about what specific evidence prosecutors have against Trump, or if the public will have to wait several weeks to learn more about the case against him.
After that, Trump will enter a plea of guilty or not guilty, and if he pleads not guilty as expected, a trial date will likely be set for the case within the next two months, Super said.
Trump calls indictment 'warfare' against him
In a video posted to his social media website, Truth Social, former President Donald Trump accused the US Department of Justice of using “warfare” to stop his candidacy for the 2024 election.
"They come after me because we are leading in the polls by a lot against Biden and against Republicans, by a lot.
Quote Message: It’s warfare for the law and we can’t let it happen. Our country is going to hell and they come after Donald Trump.... It’s ripping our country to shreds.”
It’s warfare for the law and we can’t let it happen. Our country is going to hell and they come after Donald Trump.... It’s ripping our country to shreds.”
It's indictment deja vu
Kayla Epstein
US reporter
If tonight’s news seems familiar, it’s because a very similar scenario played out in March, when the Manhattan district attorney indicted Trump on felony charges for falsifying business records.
Trump also attempted to get out ahead of that indictment by writing on his Truth Social account that he was about to be arrested on a particular date. He also called for his supporters to "PROTEST, TAKE OUR NATION BACK!”
In reality, it took several more days for DA Alvin Bragg to show his hand, and news broke on 31 March that a grand jury had indicted Trump. He appeared in a New York City court for a historic arraignment on 4 April.
Though this case is completely different, Trump appears to once again be trying to set the narrative and fire up his supporters by announcing a looming indictment before prosecutors do.
And his previous actions serve as a reminder to take Trump's Truth Social claims about his legal challenges with a grain of salt.
What’s this case about?
Last August, the Justice Department searched Donald Trump’s property in Florida and seized 11,000 documents.
Now - according to CBS, BBC's US broadcast partner - the former president is facing a
multi-count indictment related to retaining national defence
information, and obstruction of justice.
Some of the documents seized last year - about 100 - were marked as“classified”, while others were marked as “top secret”. It is illegal for officials - even the president - to remove or keep classified documents at an unauthorised, insecure location.
It’s unclear what, exactly, is in those documents. The classifications, however, suggest that officials believe that at least some of them could damage national security if made public.
In November last year, the Justice Department appointed former war crimes prosecutor Jack Smith to oversee the evidence in the case, as well as a separate inquiry into Trump’s alleged role in the 6 January riot at the US Capitol.
What has the former President been indicted for?
We do not yet officially know what is in the federal indictment against former President Donald J Trump.
But two sources familiar with the investigation confirmed to CBS News, the BBC's domestic partner, that the "multi-count indictment" involves the "retention of national defence information and obstruction."
Trump announces indictment on Truth Social
Donald Trump announced that his attorneys have informed him he has been indicted for a second time over the mishandling of classified documents.
He posted on Truth Social on Thursday night saying he has been “summoned to appear at the Federal Courthouse in Miami on Tuesday, at 3 PM”.
“I never thought it possible that such a thing could happen to a former President of the United States, who received far more votes than any sitting President in the History of our Country, and is currently leading, by far, all Candidates, both Democrat and Republican, in Polls of the 2024 Presidential Election,” he wrote.
The Department of Justice has yet to put out a statement.
Welcome
Welcome to our live coverage.
Trump has released a statement
on social media that he is being summoned to federal court in Miami.
The former president has been
asked to appear in court over his handling of
classified documents after he left the
White House, according to CBS News, BBC's partner in the US.
This is his second indictment
in a matter of months after he was indicted in a New York court in April over the mishandling of election funds.
We’ll bring you more details
as we learn them this evening.
What happens next?
Madeline Halpert
US reporter
