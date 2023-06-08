The former president is set to appear in federal court in Miami on Tuesday.

There, we'll learn more about the statutes for the charges he faces, according to David Super, a professor at Georgetown University Law Center.

But, Super cautioned, it's not yet clear whether we'll learn more about what specific evidence prosecutors have against Trump, or if the public will have to wait several weeks to learn more about the case against him.

After that, Trump will enter a plea of guilty or not guilty, and if he pleads not guilty as expected, a trial date will likely be set for the case within the next two months, Super said.