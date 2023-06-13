Trump
  1. How did this start?

    When Donald Trump left office in January 2021 he was supposed to hand over all presidential records, which are federal property, to the US National Archives.

    It is illegal for federal officials, including former presidents, to remove or keep classified documents at an unauthorised location.

    Just months after Trump left the White House, the Archives realised records were missing. These included some of Trump's correspondence with North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un and a letter from Barack Obama,

    The agency requested the records, and some were handed over.

    But in August 2022, the FBI searched Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida and seized about 11,000 documents, some of which were marked as classified or top secret.

    And some were marked "TS/SCI" (Top Secret / Sensitive Compartmented Information) - a designation for material that could cause "exceptionally grave" damage to US national security.

    Other items included a binder of photos, a handwritten note, unspecified information about the president of France, and a clemency letter written on behalf of long-time Trump ally Roger Stone.

  3. What we know about the charges

    Donald Trump is charged with keeping classified documents after leaving the White House which allegedly contained - among other things - nuclear secrets and military plans.

    The 37-count indictment was released last week.

    • The documents allegedly included information about US nuclear programmes, defence and weapons capabilities of the US and other countries, and potential vulnerabilities of the US and its allies to military attack
    • Trump is accused of keeping the files at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, and photos from the investigation show stacks of boxes stashed in a ballroom and a shower
    • He is also alleged to have lied to investigators and obstructed the investigation
    • Trump has denied any wrongdoing, saying he is “innocent” and will “fight this out”
    • Legal experts say the charges against Trump could lead to substantial prison time - if he is convicted
    Bpxes of documents stored in a bathroom at Trump's Mar-a-Lago club in Florida in early 2021
    Copyright: US Justice Department via Reuters
    Image caption: Boxes of documents stored in a bathroom at Trump's Mar-a-Lago club in Florida in early 2021

  4. Welcome to our coverage

    Owen Amos

    In London

    Trump
    Copyright: Getty Images

    Good morning and welcome to our live coverage of Donald Trump's court appearance in Miami, as he is accused of keeping classified documents after leaving the White House.

    He's expected to be arrainged - that is, to appear in court to answer the 37 charges - at 15:00 in Florida (20:00 BST).

    We're running our page from London this morning, before soon handing over to colleagues in Washington DC and Florida later.

    Stay with us for all the latest news, footage, reaction, and analysis.

