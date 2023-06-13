When Donald Trump left office in January 2021 he was supposed to hand over all presidential records, which are federal property, to the US National Archives.

It is illegal for federal officials, including former presidents, to remove or keep classified documents at an unauthorised location.

Just months after Trump left the White House, the Archives realised records were missing. These included some of Trump's correspondence with North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un and a letter from Barack Obama,

The agency requested the records, and some were handed over.

But in August 2022, the FBI searched Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida and seized about 11,000 documents, some of which were marked as classified or top secret.

And some were marked "TS/SCI" (Top Secret / Sensitive Compartmented Information) - a designation for material that could cause "exceptionally grave" damage to US national security.

Other items included a binder of photos, a handwritten note, unspecified information about the president of France, and a clemency letter written on behalf of long-time Trump ally Roger Stone.