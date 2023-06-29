The final paragraphs of Chief Justice John Roberts' opinion are perhaps the clearest distillation of how the court has ruled in this pair of cases.

"Nothing in this opinion should be construed as prohibiting universities from considering an applicant’s discussion of how race affected his or her life, be it through discrimination, inspiration, or otherwise," he writes.

But, he argues, that impact should be tied to something else such as "that student’s courage and determination" or "that student’s unique ability to contribute to the university".

"In other words, the student must be treated based on his or her experiences as an individual—not on the basis of race."

"Many universities have for too long done just the opposite. And in doing so, they have concluded, wrongly, that the touchstone of an individual’s identity is not challenges bested, skills built, or lessons learned but the color of their skin," he concludes.

"Our constitutional history does not tolerate that choice."