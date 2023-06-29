Decision will impede social mobility, protester says
Holly Honderich
Reporting from the Supreme Court
Minutes after the Supreme Court’s conservative justices voted against race-based college admissions, Christopher Banks gives reporters his reaction: “It’s angst, it’s frustration, it’s annoyance”.
Banks works to support black Americans as director of education at the Urban League of Portland.
Justices can be "conservative, liberal, that’s fine,” he says.
"But you don’t stop social mobility in the United States. This opinion is a hindrance, this decision hinders social mobility.”
Justice says students must be treated on their experiences as an individual, not race
The final paragraphs of Chief Justice John Roberts' opinion are perhaps the clearest distillation of how the court has ruled in this pair of cases.
"Nothing in this
opinion should be construed as prohibiting universities
from considering an applicant’s discussion of how race affected his or her life, be it through discrimination, inspiration, or otherwise," he writes.
But, he argues, that impact should be tied to something else such as "that student’s courage
and determination" or "that student’s
unique ability to contribute to the university".
"In other
words, the student must be treated based on his or her experiences as an individual—not on the basis of race."
"Many universities have for too long done just the opposite. And in doing so, they have concluded, wrongly, that
the touchstone of an individual’s identity is not challenges
bested, skills built, or lessons learned but the color of their
skin," he concludes.
"Our constitutional history does not tolerate that
choice."
Advocate says loss of affirmative action is heart-breaking
Holly Honderich
Reporting from the Supreme Court
It was quiet outside the Supreme Court this morning, with reporters and tourists far outnumbering the handful of demonstrators.
Melissa Byrne, who leads a group advocating for the end of student debt, called the court’s decision to bar affirmative action “heart-breaking”.
“Systematic racism is so endemic in America,” she said.
“And instead of working to improve access to higher eduction, [these people] want to decrease access and promote racist tropes.”
White House 'reviewing' decision
We can expect to hear from the White House on this decision, which has serious ramifications for US university admissions.
For now, a White House official says administration officials are "reviewing" the decision to strike down affirmative action.
Justice says university programmes were well intentioned but did not work
In his opinion, Chief Justice Roberts writes that the nation's highest court has, to date, "permitted race-based admissions only within the confines of narrow restrictions".
"University programs must comply with strict scrutiny, they may never use race as a stereotype or negative, and - at some point - they must end," he says.
He also goes on to note that "however well intentioned and implemented in good faith" the admissions processes followed by Harvard and UNC may be, they "fail each of these criteria".
Analysis
Major implications for private and public universities
Anthony Zurcher
BBC North America correspondent
This is a sweeping decision, citing the US Constitution itself to rule that the universities cannot consider race in their admissions policies.
It will have major implications not just in public colleges, whose admissions have always been more closely scrutinised by the government, but also private universities.
This is the conservative-dominated Supreme Court once again flexing its muscles, as only the three liberal justices dissented from the case.
Harvard and UNC's programmes 'employ race in negative manner'
The Supreme Court has ruled that the admissions programs at Harvard University and the University of North Carolina are in violation of the US Constitution.
A majority six of the nine justices on the bench find that the manner in which these two colleges admit new students "lack sufficiently focused and measurable objectives warranting the use of race, unavoidably employ race in a negative manner, involve racial stereotyping, and lack meaningful end points".
"We have never permitted admissions programs to work in that way, and we will not do so today," reads the lengthy opinion penned by Chief Justice John Roberts.
Student loan relief decision due tomorrow
The Supreme Court has also ruled on two other cases, but not on whether President Joe Biden's plan to offer student loan relief is constitutional.
The decision will be released tomorrow.
Full judgement on affirmative action
We're going over the judgment now, which has been posted on the Supreme Court's website.
If you'd like to read it in full yourself, it's available here.
BreakingAffirmative action policies at UNC and Harvard ruled unconstitutional
US colleges must change admissions policies that consider a student's race when deciding who get places, the Supreme Court has ruled.
As SCOTUS nears end of term, we await key decisions
Once again, all eyes turn to the US Supreme Court as we await the final decisions of this term.
The summer session of court ends tomorrow, so the next 48 hours are likely to be intense as we await major decisions on the future of affirmative action, the fate of student loan forgiveness as well as rulings on religious and LGBTQ rights.
But we don't yet know which decisions will be announced today, it could be any of the cases remaining from the summer session.
The first decision is moments away.
What’s the affirmative action case about?
The cases heard by the Supreme Court were about admissions at Harvard and the University of North Carolina.
Currently, admissions policies consider race, among many factors, when evaluating applications.
The policies on racial diversity are designed to boost the number of admittedminority students - specifically black and Hispanic - and are intended to ensure they are fairly represented among university student bodies.
In the case of Harvard, the school is being accused of discriminating against Asian American applicants in order to boost representation from other groups.
The question being weighed by the court is whether the policy is discriminatory and violates civil rights laws.
Today’s decision could radically impact the admissions plans of hundreds of higher education institutions across the US.
What is the student debt relief case about?
President Joe Biden campaigned on the promise of relieving student debt.
His plan, announced last year, will forgive up to $10,000 (£8,310) per borrower, and $20,000 in some cases.
Soon after it was announced, lower courts blocked it - leaving millions of borrowers in limbo as the nation's highest court deliberates legal challenges.
The decision could impact the loans of more than 40 million Americans.
That includes, according to White House estimates, almost 20 million people who may have their entire student loan balances cancelled.
Welcome
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the US Supreme Court.
We're expecting decisions on several key issues today, including student loan forgiveness and affirmative action.
These decisions will have wide-reaching impacts across the US.
The first decision is expected to be announced at 10:00 local time (15:00 BST).
Stay with us as we bring you the latest updates and analysis.
