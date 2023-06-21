We're continuing our live coverage of the ongoing search for the tourist submersible that went missing on Sunday while taking five people to view the wreck of the
Titanic.
We’ve just heard that an underwater sonar search
on Tuesday picked up "banging" noises from an the area where the sub disappeared off the coast of Newfoundland in Canada. Rescuers
are racing against the clock as the vessel’s supply of emergency oxygen is expected
to run out by Thursday.
-
The missing sub, dubbed the Titan, has less than 30 hours of emergency oxygen left, based on previous estimates
-
The US Coast Guard just said that a Canadian search aircraft picked up "underwater noises" in the search area, but it is unclear
when and how long the noises lasted
-
Among the five passengers onboard are British billionaire Hamish Harding, British-Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood and French explorer Paul-Henry Nargeolet
-
On Sunday, the sub lost contact with its support ship one hour and 45 minutes into its two-hour dive down to the Titanic wreck site, which lies at a depth of 3,800m
-
Search and rescue operations have covered an area of 7,600 sq miles (19,650 sq km), larger than the US state of Connecticut
-
Hamish Harding, 58, a British adventurer who has previously been to space and - multiple times - to the South Pole
-
British businessman Shahzada Dawood, 48, a member of one of Pakistan's richest families and a supporter of two charities founded by King Charles
-
His son Suleman Dawood, a 19-year-old student
-
Paul-Henry Nargeolet, 77, a former French Navy diver who has reportedly spent more time at the Titanic wreck than any other explorer and was part of the first expedition to visit it in 1987
-
Stockton Rush, 61, the chief executive of OceanGate, the firm that operates the Titanic voyages
