The hearing is titled: "Oversight of the Federal Bureau of Investigation".

The House Judiciary Committee’s website says the hearing “will examine the politicisation of the nation's preeminent law enforcement agency under the direction of FBI Director Christopher Wray and Attorney General Merrick Garland”.

A main point of discussion will likely be former president Donald Trump’s indictment for allegedly mishandling classified documents, which came after the FBI raided Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.

Another topic likely to be discussed is the plea deal for President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter.

The plea deal - for two misdemeanour tax crimes and admitting to illegally possessing a gun while a drug user - was criticised by top Republicans as evidence of a "two-tiered system of justice".