The Colorado ruling was a 6-3 decision in favour of website designer Lorie Smith, with the three liberal justices dissenting.
Smith said she did not want to make a website for an LGBT couple because it goes against her Christian faith.
The six conservative justices on the court have agreed she does not have to.
The Supreme Court has just issued a ruling in the Colorado website designer case.
The court rules in favour of Lorie Smith, the woman who did not want to provide wedding website services to a same-sex couple.
The court argues that the First Amendment, which protects free speech, blocks Colorado from forcing Smith to create designs endorsing messages with which she disagrees.
Questions arise about document in Colorado case
The Supreme Court is expected to make a ruling shortly on a case about whether a Colorado website designer must provide services to a gay couple.
But in recent days, questions have arisen about a key document in the case.
Lorie Smith, the Christian website designer, says that in 2016, a gay man named Stewart requested her services for his upcoming wedding. But when outlets contacted the person listed in court documents, he said he was neither gay nor had he contacted Smith.
In a statement to the BBC this morning, the group representing Smith claimed the reporting was a "last-minute attempt to malign Lorie" that "smacks of desperation to delegitimize her civil rights case and our judicial system".
The Alliance Defending Freedom, the Christian advocacy group representing Smith, added she does not "do background checks on incoming requests to determine if the person submitting is genuine", and said whether the person lied to her is irrelevant to the case.
It is unclear if this new revelation will impact today's decision on the case.
What’s the LGBT wedding website case about?
Lorie Smith argues she cannot build websites for same-sex couples because of her Christian faith.
But this may violate a Colorado state law prohibiting businesses from refusing service due to sexual orientation.
The graphic designer and her supporters argue that ruling against her could force artists to do work that is against their faith.
Her opponents, however, argue that a victory for Smith could pave the way for businesses around the country to discriminate against customers for a variety of reasons such as religion, ethnicity or national origin.
The Supreme Court will decide if Colorado's enforcement of the law violates the free speech clauses of the First Amendment.
What is the student debt forgiveness case about?
President Joe Biden campaigned on the promise of helping those who are struggling with student debt.
His plan, announced last year, will forgive up to $10,000 (£8,310) per borrower, and $20,000 in some cases.
Soon after it was announced, lower courts blocked it - leaving millions of borrowers in limbo as the nation's highest court deliberates legal challenges.
The decision could impact the loans of more than 40 million Americans.
That includes, according to White House estimates, almost 20 million people who may have their entire student loan balances cancelled.
Welcome to our live coverage
Hello and thanks for joining us.
Today, we’ll be following the US Supreme Court's remaining
rulings for this term.
We are keeping a close eye on the challenges to President Joe
Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan, which will impact millions of people
And we will also hear a decision on whether a Colorado website
designer must provide website services to same-sex couples.
Yesterday, the Supreme Court issued a landmark ruling that
overturned decades-old US policies on so-called affirmative action, finding
that race can no longer be considered as a factor in university admissions.
