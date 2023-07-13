Some of the biggest blockbusters currently in production which could be impacted include:

Wonder Woman 3

Ghostbusters 4

Mufasa: The Lion King

Avatar 3 and 4

Upcoming releases due to hold promotional events like press junkets and red-carpet premieres include:

Disney's Haunted Mansion (released 28 July)

(released 28 July) A new Seth Rogen Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles film (2 August)

film (2 August) Sir Kenneth Branagh's Agatha Christie mystery A Haunting In Venice (15 September).

Overseas productions could also be affected, like Paramount's Gladiator sequel which is filming in Morocco and Malta.