Some of the biggest blockbusters currently in production which could be impacted include:
Wonder Woman 3
Ghostbusters 4
Mufasa: The Lion King
Avatar 3 and 4
Upcoming releases due to hold promotional events like press junkets and red-carpet premieres include:
Disney's Haunted Mansion (released 28 July)
A new Seth Rogen Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles film (2 August)
Sir Kenneth Branagh's Agatha Christie mystery A Haunting In Venice (15 September).
Overseas productions could also be affected, like Paramount's Gladiator sequel which is filming in Morocco and Malta.
How are studios reacting?
The group representing the studios, the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, or AMPTP, said that "a strike is certainly not the outcome we hoped for as studios cannot operate without the performers that bring our TV shows and films to life".
"The union has regrettably chosen a path that will lead to financial hardship for countless thousands of people who depend on the industry," its statement added.
What has just happened?
The Screen Actors Guild has announced it will go on strike, marking the start of the largest shutdown Hollywood has seen in some 40 years.
On Wednesday, the union - officially known as the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists, or SAG-AFTRA - announced that it was unable to come to an agreement with major studios.
The union wants streaming giants to agree to a fairer split of profits and better working conditions.
Its negotiating committee voted unanimously to recommend strike action.
This means the vast majority of US film and TV productions will stop production.
